Beverly Johnson Reflects on Making History as the First Black Model on Vogue

The groundbreaking moment when Beverly Johnson became the first Black model to grace the cover of Vogue has been etched in history for 50 years. In an interview with “CBS Mornings,” the iconic fashion figure expressed her pride and joy in seeing her face on the cover, even though she didn’t know about it until the issue was released.

In the interview, Johnson revealed that in those days, models had no knowledge of whether they would be featured on the cover until it was actually released. When her agent informed her of the good news, she hurried to a newsstand to grab a copy to bring home. However, lacking the money to purchase it, she assured the skeptical newsstand attendant that she would return.

Reflecting on the experience, Johnson admitted that she wasn’t initially sure about how the shoot would turn out. Nonetheless, when she first laid eyes on the cover of the August 1974 American Vogue issue, she was pleasantly surprised how beautiful it looked and expressed her immense pride.

It wasn’t until she was introduced as the first Black woman to grace the cover of Vogue that the magnitude of her achievement truly hit Johnson. Growing up in an all-white neighborhood, she revealed that she didn’t fully comprehend the depth of racism and was unprepared for the historic moment until afterward. However, she confidently stated that she never felt burdened the pressure that accompanied her groundbreaking role.

Today, Johnson is relishing life as a grandmother and captivating audiences with her off-Broadway one-woman show, “Beverly Johnson: In Vogue,” which chronicles her journey in the fashion industry. She describes this phase of her life as the most delightful and fulfilling.

Beverly Johnson’s trailblazing achievement continues to inspire and pave the way for future generations of Black models. Her legacy will forever be remembered as a significant milestone in the fashion and modeling world.