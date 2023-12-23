Get Festive with These Instagram Captions for Christmas Eve

Summary: Looking for the perfect Instagram caption this Christmas Eve? Fear not, we have compiled a list of festive, creative, and fun captions to pair with your holiday photo.

1. “Embracing the magic of Christmas Eve!”

2. “Dear Santa, I think I’ve been mostly nice…”

3. “Wishing ewe a fleecy Christmas Eve!”

4. “Single and sleighing it this Christmas!”

5. “Meet me under the mistletoe… if you dare!”

6. “Spreading elfie love on Instagram!”

7. “Hope your Christmas Eve is tree-mendous!”

8. “Just one more sleep until Christmas!”

9. “Oops! I’m more lit than the Christmas tree!”

10. “Dear Santa, when will you be here?”

11. “Don’t forget to save some cookies and milk for Santa!”

12. “Curious what Mrs. Claus is up to tonight?”

13. “Dear Santa, if good vibes were a present, I’d be on the nice list forever.”

14. “All I want for Christmas is a mute button for family arguments.”

15. “‘Sleigh my name, sleigh my name’ to the tune of Destiny’s Child’s song.”

16. “Feeling spruced up for the most wonderful time of the year!”

17. “Bringing festive vibes to Instagram, winning the holidays!”

18. “Cheers to Christmas cheer and Christmas beer!”

19. “Blaming family drama on the eggnog.”

20. “Get ready for an awkward family moment…”

21. “Grateful for family, cookies, and Christmas magic.”

22. “Move aside Elf on the Shelf, it’s me on the couch!”

23. “Indulging in reindeer antlers and ignoring calorie counts.”

24. “Trying my best to look sober after all the holiday celebrations.”

25. “Post-Christmas shopping has left my bank account saying ‘Bah humbug!'”

26. “May your days be merry and bright, except when the in-laws visit.”

27. “Attempting to explain my life choices to relatives like…”

28. “Rocking around the Christmas tree, in search of a jingle partner.”

29. “All I want for Christmas Eve is you!”

30. “This Christmas Eve, we’re breaking all the old traditions.”

31. “Kiss me under the mistletoe? Or any other festive suggestion!”

32. “Feeling a little naughty this Christmas Eve.”

33. “My gift wrapping skills may be questionable, but this present is just for you.”

34. “Expert level: Buying premade holiday cookies.”

35. “Dear Santa, I’m here for the cookies and Wi-Fi password.”

36. “Forecast for Christmas Eve: 100% chance of silently judging ugly sweaters.”

37. “I’m the reason Santa made a naughty list.”

38. “Don’t be fooled reindeer games, I’m the true queen of the holidays.”

39. “Hoping for a hangover-free Christmas Eve!”

40. “Survival tip for Christmas Eve: Skip small talk, head straight for dessert!”

41. “Ugly sweaters? Not my style!”

42. “Feeling the holiday spirit and the scent of pine.”

43. “Getting elfed up this Christmas Eve!”

44. “Activated my resting Grinch face mode.”

45. “Dreaming of a white Christmas, or a red one if the white runs out!”

46. “Placing a selfie on top of the Christmas tree, because I’m a star!”

47. “The Grinch didn’t hate Christmas, just people… fair enough!”

48. “No need to stress, keep your tinsel untangled.”

49. “The only time of year to sit a tree and eat candy from socks.”

50. “Sparkling through the season, Merry Christmas Eve!”