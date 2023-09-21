Remembering Netflix’s Forgotten Gem: Maniac

In its relentless pursuit of dominating the entertainment industry, Netflix has produced a vast number of movies, TV shows, and limited series. While some of these originals have become enduring favorites, many have been lost or forgotten in the constant churn of the platform’s release machine. One such series is Maniac, a critically acclaimed sci-fi miniseries that premiered on Netflix five years ago.

Based on a Norwegian TV series, Maniac follows the journey of Annie Landsberg (Emma Stone) and Owen Milgrim (Jonah Hill), two individuals dealing with mental health issues. They participate in a pharmaceutical trial led Dr. James K. Mantleray (Justin Theroux), who claims to have a medication that can solve their emotional and psychological problems.

However, the trial takes a dark turn as the medication causes intense hallucinations. Annie and Owen find themselves navigating alternate realities, inhabiting different lives and genres. Maniac explores a variety of aesthetics and genres, including domestic crime comedy, con man romance, gangster thriller, and high fantasy adventure.

Created Patrick Somerville (showrunner of Station Eleven) and directed Cary Joji Fukunaga (director of True Detective), Maniac fearlessly immerses viewers in each narrative, albeit with varying degrees of success. It shares similarities with FX’s Legion, delving into surreal and uncanny worlds filled with monsters and emotional complexities.

Behind all the oddities and genre-hopping, Maniac maintains a genuine interest in unpacking Annie and Owen’s struggles. The series effectively conveys this in its fifth episode, where Annie is interviewed Dr. Mantleray in a quasi-therapy session, reminiscent of the processing scene from The Master.

Emma Stone delivers a standout performance in Maniac, showcasing her best work to date. Her portrayal anchors the series and adds depth to its emotionally charged storytelling.

Although it may not be immediately apparent, Maniac serves as a precursor to Somerville’s upcoming adaptation of Station Eleven, a dystopian TV series known for its gripping storytelling and exploration of human connections amidst tragedy. Maniac, with its experimental approach and potent themes, remains a creatively bold gem.

While Netflix has shifted its focus towards more mainstream content, now is the perfect time to rediscover Maniac. All 10 episodes are still available on the platform, waiting to be appreciated new viewers or revisited those who haven’t seen it since its initial release in 2018.

