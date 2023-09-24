Why These Live-Action Anime Adaptations Fell Short

The attempt to turn beloved anime series into live-action adaptations is not a new concept. However, more often than not, these adaptations fail to meet the expectations of the fans. Here are five examples of live-action anime adaptations that left fans feeling disappointed and insulted.

First on the list is “Fullmetal Alchemist” (2017), directed Fumihiko Sori. Despite adapting four volumes of Hiromu Arakawa’s manga series, the movie failed to capture the grandeur and essence of the original material. Fans were particularly disappointed with the portrayal of the characters.

Next is “Death Note” (2017), directed Adam Wingard. This adaptation aimed to bring the original story into an American setting, but it was met with criticism for stripping away the authenticity and oversimplifying the plot and characters’ motivations.

The live-action adaptation of “Bleach” (2018), directed Shinsuke Sato, received a warmer reception, but it still fell short of fans’ expectations. While Sato did a decent job in adapting the source material, many beloved elements from the manga were missing.

“Cowboy Bebop” (2021), directed Christopher Yost, is another American attempt at adapting a beloved Japanese anime series. The show focused too much on effects and editing, neglecting the importance of staying true to the source material. It received criticism from both the original series’ author and the audience, although the cast was praised.

Lastly, “Fullmetal Alchemist: The Final Alchemy” (2022) completed the trilogy of live-action adaptations on Netflix. Similar to its predecessors, the movie faced backlash for cutting out crucial storylines, simplifying the plot, and relying too heavily on questionable visual effects. The fans of “Fullmetal Alchemist” were left wondering why this trilogy was even made.

In conclusion, while the idea of adapting anime into live-action can be appealing, execution is key. These five examples serve as cautionary tales of what can go wrong when attempting to bring beloved anime series to life on the big screen or television. The disappointment and dissatisfaction of the fans proves that staying true to the source material is crucial for a successful adaptation.

