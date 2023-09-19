5 Worst Anime Live-Action Adaptations That Failed to Impress

After the successful live-action adaptation of the popular anime and manga series, One Piece, fans are eagerly awaiting the next season. One Piece has managed to break the curse of live-action failures, unlike many other anime adaptations. But not all live-action adaptations have been successful.

One of the worst anime live-action adaptations is “Fullmetal Alchemist” (2017). While the film attempted to incorporate the first four volumes of the manga, it failed to capture the spectacle of the anime. The lack of character development disappointed fans.

Another disappointing adaptation is “Death Note” (2017), an American supernatural criminal thriller film. The movie simplified the intricate and philosophically engaging storyline of the anime, resulting in a letdown for fans.

Netflix’s “Cowboy Bebop” (2021) also received mixed reviews. While the cast was appreciated, the series faced criticism for its script, effects, editing, and action sequences. The original series’ director called out the show for being unfaithful to the source material.

“Full Metal Alchemist: The Final Alchemy” (2022) is the third and final installment in Netflix’s live-action Full Metal Alchemist trilogy. The film was heavily criticized for its terrible special effects, and condensing the dense plot of the anime into a film trilogy led to disaster.

Lastly, “Bleach” (2018), a Japanese action fantasy film, failed to live up to the reputation of the franchise. Despite receiving a positive reception, the film missed essential components of the original manga and series.

These examples highlight the difficulty of adapting anime into live-action films. While some adaptations have succeeded, many have struggled to capture the essence of the source material. It remains a challenge for filmmakers to deliver a satisfying live-action experience for anime fans.

