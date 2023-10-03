In the age of streaming, music lovers are faced with an overwhelming number of platforms to choose from. However, for audiophiles seeking the highest quality sound, the choice is clear – Qobuz. Named after the ancient Kazakh instrument, the “Kobyz,” Qobuz has established itself as the go-to streaming service for those who want to experience music the way it was intended.

One of Qobuz’s standout features is its commitment to superior sound quality. Since its inception in 2008, Qobuz has worked with suppliers and labels to provide recordings as close to the original studio audio as possible. In fact, Qobuz was the first to offer CD-quality, 16-bit/44kHz files and 24-bit Hi-Res files for streaming. They have also partnered with major and independent labels to ensure a wide selection of 24-bit Hi-Res files, including new releases.

But Qobuz is not just about sound quality. The platform offers a comprehensive music experience for highly specialized music lovers. With over 100 million tracks in 24-bit Hi-Res and 16-bit CD quality, Qobuz caters to audiophiles in every musical genre. Users can also explore Qobuz’s Hi-Res Download Store, where they can own their music without needing a subscription.

Qobuz goes beyond just providing music with its interactive community, known as the “Qobuz Club.” Here, audiophiles and music lovers can connect, share their passion for music, and discover new sounds and artists in a friendly environment.

To further enhance the user experience, Qobuz offers a magazine section filled with music news, artist interviews, equipment advice, and more. This editorial department adds an extra layer of depth to the streaming service, making it more than just a platform to listen to music.

In a digital world where music discovery can feel impersonal, Qobuz takes a boutique record shop approach. The platform curates a well-selected collection of high-quality music, ensuring users can explore beloved classics and discover new gems without sifting through low-quality filler.

For those interested in joining the Qobuz community, the platform offers two subscription options: Studio and Sublime. Both provide studio-quality streaming, access to original editorial content, and offline listening. Sublime subscribers also enjoy discounts on Hi-Res purchases. And before committing to a subscription, users can try Qobuz for free for one month with no commitment.

Qobuz distinguishes itself offering a refined and comprehensive streaming experience for audiophiles. With its commitment to sound quality, extensive music library, interactive community, magazine section, and curated record shop approach, Qobuz is a must-try for music aficionados.

