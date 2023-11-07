New Crime Movies on Netflix You Can’t Miss

Netflix is constantly expanding its library, and there’s no better time to dive into the thrilling world of crime movies than during the holiday season. While Martin Scorsese’s gangster movies have had a major influence on the genre, there are now more experimental and innovative crime films available on Netflix than ever before. If you’re looking for some gripping movies to stream, we’ve got you covered. Here are five unmissable crime movies currently available on Netflix.

Catch Me If You Can

Director: Steven Spielberg

Rotten Tomatoes score: 96%

Age rating: PG-13

Steven Spielberg’s biographical crime comedy-drama follows the thrilling cat-and-mouse chase between conman Frank Abagnale Jr. (Leonardo DiCaprio) and FBI agent Carl Hanratty (Tom Hanks). Based on the true story of a charismatic imposter, this film is packed with humor, excitement, and dramatic depth.

BlacKkKlansman

Director: Spike Lee

Rotten Tomatoes score: 96%

Age rating: R (18-plus)

John David Washington stars in this biographical black comedy drama that tells the incredible true story of Ron Stallworth, the first African-American detective to infiltrate a local Ku Klux Klan group. Directed Spike Lee, this smart satire resonates long after the credits roll.

The Irishman

Director: Martin Scorsese

Rotten Tomatoes score: 95%

Age rating: R (18-plus)

Directed Martin Scorsese, this epic gangster drama features an all-star cast including Robert De Niro, Al Pacino, and Joe Pesci. The Irishman follows Frank Sheeran (De Niro), a hitman for the Bufalino crime family, as he reflects on his past. This three-hour-plus film explores themes of loss, betrayal, and morality.

Emily the Criminal

Director: John Patton Ford

Rotten Tomatoes score: 94%

Age rating: R (18-plus)

Aubrey Plaza takes on a new role in Emily the Criminal, a crime film directed John Patton Ford. Plaza’s character, Emily Benetto, enters the LA underworld after getting involved with a credit card scam. This compelling movie won Best First Screenplay at the Independent Spirit Awards.

The Stranger

Director: Thomas M. Wright

Rotten Tomatoes score: 92%

Age rating: TV-MA (US)

Based on a true crime case, The Stranger follows an undercover police officer, played Joel Edgerton, as he investigates the murder of a young boy. Filled with tension and superb acting, this Australian film is a slow burn that will keep you captivated until the end.

Don’t miss out on these gripping crime movies available on Netflix. Whether you’re in the mood for a thrilling chase, a poignant true story, or a thought-provoking exploration of morality, these films have it all.

