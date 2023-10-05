5 Underrated Movies on Netflix You Need to Watch in October

If you’re tired of watching the same popular movies on Netflix, it’s time to venture outside of the top 10 lists and discover some hidden gems. In this article, we’ve selected five underrated movies on Netflix that you need to watch in October. From action thrillers to romantic comedies, there’s something for everyone.

First up is “Safe House” (2012), starring Denzel Washington and Ryan Reynolds. In this CIA action thriller, rookie officer Matt Weston is tasked with watching a safe house in South Africa. When a dangerous criminal played Washington arrives, mercenaries attack, forcing Weston and the criminal to go on the run. Together, they must survive and uncover the truth behind the attack.

Next, we have “The Take” (2016), featuring Idris Elba as a CIA agent. When a pickpocket unwittingly steals a bag of explosives, Elba’s character must find out who is behind the bombing. He teams up with the pickpocket to solve the case and bring the powerful people responsible to justice.

For sports documentary fans, “Untold: The Girlfriend Who Didn’t Exist” (2022) offers a fascinating look at Manti Te’o’s catfishing scandal. Te’o, a football star at Notre Dame, fell in love with a girlfriend who turned out to be fake. This documentary explores how he was victimized and deceived someone pretending to be someone they weren’t.

If you’re in the mood for a historical drama, “Outlaw King” (2018) is a must-watch. Starring Chris Pine as Robert the Bruce, this film follows the Scottish rebel as he fights against the English rule during the Wars of Scottish Independence. Despite some historical inaccuracies, the movie features thrilling battle scenes and a captivating performance Pine.

Lastly, we have “Runaway Bride” (1999), a delightful romantic comedy starring Julia Roberts and Richard Gere. Roberts plays a woman who has left multiple fiancés at the altar, gaining media attention in the process. Gere’s character, a journalist, is tasked with profiling her for an article but ends up falling in love with her.

So, if you’re looking to expand your Netflix queue, these underrated movies are definitely worth a watch. Don’t miss out on these hidden gems that offer a fresh and exciting viewing experience.

Sources:

– Safe House (2012) – Universal Pictures

– The Take (2016) – StudioCanal

– Untold: The Girlfriend Who Didn’t Exist (2022) – Netflix

– Outlaw King (2018) – Netflix

– Runaway Bride (1999) – Paramount Pictures