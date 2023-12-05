Underrated Movies on Netflix You Must Watch

Summary: While Netflix is releasing high-profile movies this month, there are also many underrated films on the platform that deserve your attention. Here are five hidden gems that you shouldn’t miss.

1. Escape Plan (2013)

Starring Sylvester Stallone and Arnold Schwarzenegger, this action-packed thriller is a treat for fans of ’90s-style action movies. Stallone plays Ray Breslin, a security expert who is wrongly framed and incarcerated in a high-tech prison. Determined to escape, he forms an unlikely alliance with an inmate named Rottmayer (Schwarzenegger) to outsmart the authorities. Full of intense action sequences and clever plot twists, Escape Plan brings back the nostalgia of old-school action flicks.

2. A Most Violent Year (2014)

Set in 1981 New York City, this crime drama follows the life of an ambitious immigrant, Abel Morales (Oscar Isaac), who runs a heating oil business. As he tries to expand his business amidst violence and corruption, Abel finds himself entangled in a web of deceit and danger. With stellar performances from Isaac and Jessica Chastain, A Most Violent Year offers a gripping story that explores themes of ambition, morality, and the American Dream.

3. The Guilty (2018)

This Danish thriller takes place entirely inside a police emergency call center. As officer Asger Holm (Jakob Cedergren) receives a distressing call from a kidnapped woman, he makes it his mission to save her. Through gripping phone conversations and a tense atmosphere, The Guilty keeps viewers on the edge of their seats as they try to unravel the truth alongside the protagonist.

4. Beasts of No Nation (2015)

Directed Cary Joji Fukunaga, this war drama tells the story of a young boy, Agu (Abraham Attah), who is forced to become a child soldier during a civil war in an unnamed African country. The film explores the brutal realities of war and its impact on children, showcasing powerful performances from Attah and Idris Elba, who plays the ruthless Commandant. Beasts of No Nation is a raw and thought-provoking film that sheds light on a harrowing aspect of humanity.

5. The Fundamentals of Caring (2016)

Starring Paul Rudd and Craig Roberts, this comedic drama follows the journey of Ben, a retired writer who becomes a caregiver for Trevor, a teenager with muscular dystrophy. Together, they embark on a road trip that becomes a transformative experience for both of them. With heartfelt moments and witty dialogue, The Fundamentals of Caring explores themes of friendship, acceptance, and the power of human connection.

Discovering hidden gems on Netflix is always an exciting experience. These underrated movies offer a diverse range of genres and compelling storytelling that will captivate and entertain you. So, grab some popcorn and start exploring these lesser-known treasures on Netflix today!