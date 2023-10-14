Underrated Horror Movies to Stream This Halloween Season

As October rolls around, horror fans are on the lookout for new and chilling movies to get into the spooky mood. While Hollywood’s current lineup may be disappointing, there are still some underrated gems from 2023 that you can stream right now. Whether you’re planning a Halloween movie night or just craving some scares, here are five horror movies to consider:

The Boogeyman (Hulu)

Based on a short story Stephen King, The Boogeyman is a mainstream horror movie that shouldn’t be overlooked. While it may not be groundbreaking, it offers plenty of effective jump scares and gripping moments. The story revolves around a family tormented a malevolent supernatural entity, making it a perfect choice for a night of horror.

Huesera: The Bone Woman (Shudder)

For fans of body horror, Huesera: The Bone Woman is a must-watch. Directed Michelle Garza Cerveza, this indie horror film tells the story of Valeria, a young woman cursed an evil entity during her pregnancy. With a blend of terror and originality, Huesera is a movie that lingers in your thoughts long after the credits roll.

Unseen (Prime Video)

Unseen, directed Yoko Okumura, follows Sam, a gas station clerk who receives a desperate phone call from Emily, a woman being pursued her murderous ex. This low-budget, intense thriller keeps you engaged as you watch Emily navigate the treacherous woods with Sam’s guidance through video calls.

Influencer (Shudder)

Prepare to be surprised Influencer, a horror thriller that cleverly subverts expectations. Directed Kurtis David Harder, the film centers around Madison, a social media influencer who encounters a mysterious stranger named CW while traveling in Thailand. With twists and turns, this slick slasher thriller will keep you guessing until the very end.

Sick (Peacock)

Sick is an underrated slasher flick that deserves more attention. Directed John Hyams and co-written Kevin Williamson, known for the Scream franchise, this film takes advantage of the COVID-19 pandemic setting. Two friends decide to quarantine together at a lake house, only to be pursued a knife-wielding killer. It offers a darkly funny and thrilling experience that is sure to entertain.

These underrated horror movies from 2023 provide a mix of scares, suspense, and originality. Stream them this Halloween season and prepare to be spooked!

Sources:

– The Boogeyman – Hulu

– Huesera: The Bone Woman – Shudder

– Unseen – Amazon Prime Video

– Influencer – Shudder

– Sick – Peacock