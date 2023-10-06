A recent discussion on Reddit has shed light on the advantages of incorporating travel-sized items into everyday life. The original poster shared their newfound awareness of the excess stuff they had at home and how they had started favoring travel-sized or multipurpose items over their full-sized counterparts.

One common trend that emerged from the thread was the use of travel-sized makeup. Many users expressed that they purchased mini versions of makeup products because they often couldn’t finish the full-sized ones before they expired. This sentiment was echoed others who found that they only sporadically used certain cosmetics and preferred to rely on samples or smaller sizes.

Another group of respondents spoke about their switch from liquid shampoo, body wash, and conditioner to solid alternatives. These travel-sized options were not only convenient for their portability but also offered the added benefit of reducing plastic waste.

Several Reddit users also mentioned the benefits of using travel-sized hair products. They found that it took them a long time to finish regular-sized bottles, so they opted for smaller ones instead.

While not strictly “travel-sized,” packing cubes were another popular choice among the thread participants. These organizers originally designed for efficient packing during travel were now being used to arrange clothes at home too. Users found them handy for organizing gym gear or even as a compact diaper bag.

In the realm of personal care, reusable ear swabs and menstrual products were mentioned. Many users discovered the effectiveness and cost-saving benefits of reusable ear swabs and menstrual cups, which prompted them to ditch disposable alternatives.

The benefits of using travel-sized items every day extend beyond just saving money. These smaller alternatives reduce waste, declutter living spaces, and provide convenience in organizing everyday essentials. So, consider integrating travel-sized items into your non-travel life to enjoy these advantages.

