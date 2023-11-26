5 TikTokers Who Successfully Transitioned to Twitch Streaming

TikTok has become a breeding ground for social media stars to showcase their talent and gain fame. From short comedy skits to impressive dance routines, creators on the platform have captivated millions of users. However, some TikTokers have managed to translate their popularity into a successful career on Twitch, the popular streaming platform. In this article, we explore the journeys of five TikTokers who became renowned Twitch streamers, captivating audiences with their unique content.

1) Neeko:

Nicole “Neekolul” rose to prominence on TikTok with her viral “Ok Boomer” video, gaining over 350,000 followers. She took that fame to Twitch, where she started streaming in August 2017. Neeko primarily focuses on Just Chatting streams and League of Legends gameplay. With 434,000+ followers on Twitch, she has streamed for more than 4,800 hours and amassed over 2.82 million hours of watch time.

2) xCry:

Edward, better known as xCry, gained popularity on Twitch through his engaging TikTok videos. While he streams a variety of games, including Five Nights at Freddy’s and Minecraft, xCry’s consistency and captivating content have garnered him a massive following of 2.84 million on Twitch. His dedication to streaming is evident, with an average of 27 days of activity per month and over 3,600 hours of streamed content.

3) AriGameplays:

Abril, known as AriGameplays, has a massive following on TikTok, boasting over 26.3 million followers. With her engaging content and charismatic personality, AriGameplays has also garnered a substantial fanbase on Twitch, with 6.8 million followers. Her streams cover a variety of topics, including Just Chatting, IRL streams, and gameplay of popular titles like Fortnite and Minecraft.

4) Sallyisadog:

Kevin, known as Sallyisadog, gained traction on TikTok during the pandemic with his informative videos related to Call of Duty. With 2.6 million followers on TikTok, Kevin’s popularity translated to Twitch, where he now has 317,000 followers. His Call of Duty-centric content attracts a dedicated fanbase, with streams featuring various titles from the franchise.

5) hijabberwocky:

Sara, known as hijabberwocky, has found success on both TikTok and Twitch. With a following of over 270,000 on TikTok, Sara has also managed to attract 21,000 followers on Twitch. She captivates her audience with a variety of game streams, particularly Call of Duty: Warzone, and engages with her viewers through Just Chatting sessions. Sara’s journey serves as a source of motivation for aspiring streamers.

These five TikTokers have successfully transitioned to Twitch streaming, showcasing their talent and captivating audiences on this popular platform. Their journeys highlight the power of social media in shaping careers and the endless possibilities for content creators in the digital age.

