Protests around the world show support for Israel and Palestine

Protests are taking place worldwide in support of both the pro-Israeli and pro-Palestinian movements. Demonstrations have been held outside embassies, government buildings, and college campuses. Furthermore, several renowned landmarks have been illuminated in the blue and white colors of Israel’s flag as a symbol of solidarity.

In Gaza City, Israel has called on civilians to evacuate their homes and move south due to the potential for a ground invasion in response to Hamas terror attacks. However, the UN has characterized a mass evacuation as “impossible” due to significant humanitarian consequences. Israel has mobilized over 300,000 reservists along its border, while Hamas militiants have told Palestinians in Gaza not to leave their homes. The Biden administration has announced plans to charter flights from Israel to Europe to assist Americans in returning home.

House Republicans are facing difficulties electing a new speaker after Majority Leader Steve Scalise dropped out of the race. Following Kevin McCarthy’s removal, the GOP conference failed to unite behind Scalise. The lack of a viable candidate capable of securing the necessary votes raises questions about the duration and cost of the standoff. This impasse occurs at a time when significant international and domestic crises, including Israel’s conflict with Hamas and a potential government shutdown in November, require attention.

The Department of Health and Human Services reported that over 7 million Americans have received a dose of the updated Covid-19 vaccine since it became available in September. The CDC has recommended vaccines from Moderna and Pfizer/BioNTech for all individuals aged 6 months and older. Furthermore, an updated vaccine from Novavax is now available for individuals aged 12 and above. In comparison, October 12, 2022, around six weeks after the CDC’s approval, over 18 million people had received a dose of the previous bivalent Covid-19 booster.

Sources:

– CNN