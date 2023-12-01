Expanding on Celebrity Cruises’ Innovative Features: Insights for Royal Caribbean

Celebrity Cruises’ latest addition to their fleet, the Celebrity Ascent, has introduced several noteworthy features that have left passengers in awe. As a recent guest on a preview sailing of this magnificent vessel, I couldn’t help but notice some distinct elements that set it apart from other cruise lines, particularly Royal Caribbean. In this article, we will explore five features from the Celebrity Ascent that I believe Royal Caribbean should consider incorporating into their own ships.

1. Enhanced Theater Stage: Celebrity Ascent boasts a stunning protruding stage with a captivating 4K screen backdrop. This innovative design brings the audience closer to the performers, creating an immersive theater experience. In contrast, Royal Caribbean has yet to embrace this unique stage concept, limiting their creativity in delivering captivating shows.

2. Bluetooth Technology in Sports Bars: A standout feature on the Celebrity Ascent is the Craft Social bar, where multiple television screens offer various sporting events. To cater to individual preferences, Celebrity has implemented Bluetooth technology, allowing guests to connect their smartphones and listen to the game of their choice. This ingenious solution resolves the common problem of audio conflicts in sports bars. Royal Caribbean’s Playmakers Sports Bar & Arcade could greatly benefit from adopting a similar approach.

3. Late Night Eats at Oceanview Cafe: Celebrity Cruises understands that late-night cravings extend beyond pizza. Their Oceanview Cafe buffet continues to serve a range of delectable options even after dinner service. In addition to pizza, guests can enjoy salads, pasta, cheeses, and assorted bread. This thoughtful variety is something Royal Caribbean’s Windjammer could consider implementing for the satisfaction of their guests.

4. Non-Smoking Casino: Unlike Royal Caribbean, Celebrity Ascent has embraced a non-smoking policy within its casino, greatly enhancing the overall experience for guests. The absence of lingering smoke provides a refreshing environment for both players and non-players alike. While Royal Caribbean has expressed revenue concerns as a reason for not adopting this policy, the success of Celebrity’s non-smoking casino suggests that it is a viable and desirable option.

5. The Annex: An exclusive venue on Celebrity Ascent called the Annex offers a private space that can be rented for various activities. From watching sports games and singing karaoke to playing virtual sports and hosting movie nights, this versatile room accommodates up to 15 people. This innovative concept surpasses Royal Caribbean’s private karaoke rooms, offering a dynamic and engaging experience for groups of friends and families.

While imitation may indeed be a form of flattery, it also serves as an opportunity for growth and innovation within the cruise industry. By taking inspiration from the Celebrity Ascent, Royal Caribbean could elevate their passengers’ experiences to new heights.

