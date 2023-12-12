Under Pressure: Lessons Learned from the USWNT’s World Cup Exit

The US women’s national soccer team (USWNT) experienced a heartbreaking loss in the round of 16 at the World Cup, resulting in their earliest exit ever. A new behind-the-scenes Netflix series, titled Under Pressure, takes viewers on a journey with the team leading up to the tournament and sheds light on the factors that contributed to their defeat. Here are some key takeaways from the series:

1. Life in the “bubble” is brutal: The documentary emphasizes the incredible stress faced the “bubble” players, who were not guaranteed a spot on the final roster. These players constantly lived in fear of making mistakes or getting injured, as they knew someone was waiting to take their place. The emotional rollercoaster they endured is palpable, making viewers empathize with their struggles.

2. The importance of utilizing the bench: Criticism was directed at head coach Vlatko Andonovski for underutilizing his bench during the tournament. Despite having a talented pool of substitutes, Andonovski only made one substitution in a crucial game against the Netherlands. This decision not only frustrated pundits but also left the players questioning their roles and feeling uncertain about their contributions to the team.

3. Confidence and goal-scoring struggles: After an impressive opening game where the USWNT scored three goals, their goal-scoring momentum waned significantly. This lack of goals affected the players’ confidence, especially those who were expecting to be brought into matches but were ultimately left on the bench. The team’s inability to find the back of the net impacted their overall performance.

4. Carli Lloyd’s candid commentary: Former USWNT star Carli Lloyd, now working as an analyst for Fox Sports, did not shy away from criticizing the team. Lloyd expressed her disappointment and disapproval of the players celebrating after a scoreless draw, believing it showed a lack of respect and professionalism.

As the USWNT prepares for the upcoming Olympics with a new head coach, Emma Hayes, the lessons learned from the 2023 World Cup will be crucial. The Under Pressure series provides valuable insights into the team dynamics and challenges they faced. It serves as a reminder that improvement in coaching, youth development, and investment in the sport are necessary to ensure future success and prevent being left behind on the international stage.