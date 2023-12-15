Newark Mayor Focuses on Inclusive Growth and Sustainable Development

Newark Mayor Ras Baraka is committed to modernizing the city while preserving its rich history and ensuring equal opportunities for all residents. Speaking at the first Newark Summit event, Baraka emphasized the importance of not overlooking the dreams of every individual and their children.

The mayor discussed several key areas of focus, with housing being a top priority. Baraka believes it is the city’s responsibility to provide opportunities for everyone, ensuring that Newark remains a destination for those seeking a fresh start. He stressed the need to maintain the character and diverse culture that has defined Newark throughout its history, emphasizing the importance of manufacturing, art, and creativity.

Baraka also recognized the economic reality of inclusive growth. Ignoring a significant portion of the population is both morally wrong and economically unsustainable. He compared the situation to driving an outdated car in a race against a modern, efficient vehicle. To address the challenge of rapid development outpacing resources, Newark is establishing a second zoning board.

Sustainable development and climate change were also highlighted as critical concerns for the city. Newark’s high heat island index, attributed to extensive paved lots, underscores the urgency to incorporate green roofing, flood prevention infrastructure, and solar developments. The mayor believes that these initiatives not only protect the environment but also address housing inequality.

On the subject of gentrification, Baraka acknowledged the inflow of investment capital that has raised housing costs. His solution lies in creating more housing at various levels, both in Newark and the suburbs, where building is more challenging. By sharing the responsibility to house families across New Jersey, the strain on Newark can be alleviated and housing prices stabilized.

Mayor Baraka’s vision for Newark focuses on inclusive growth, sustainable development, and the preservation of the city’s unique culture. By prioritizing equal opportunities and addressing housing challenges, he aims to ensure that Newark remains a thriving and inclusive community for all its residents.