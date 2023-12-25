Top Sustainable Sneakers Worn Celebrities

Celebrities have been making a statement not only with their style but also with their choice of eco-friendly sneakers. From Adidas to Chloé, these A-listers are proving that sustainable trainers can be both fashionable and environmentally conscious.

Emily Ratajkowski has been frequently seen sporting Adidas Stella McCartney’s Ultraboost sneakers. These running shoes are made from Parley for the Oceans’s recycled plastic, helping to combat plastic pollution in the oceans. The Solaridge design of the sneakers also incorporates recycled materials, making them a sustainable choice.

The Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle, caused a surge in interest in the French brand Veja when she debuted her Veja V-10s during an official visit to Sydney. Veja’s trainers are made from responsibly-sourced leather and rubber. The brand also offers a vegan style, crafted from organic cotton and corn waste.

Katie Holmes, a loyal fan of Chloé, owns multiple pairs of the brand’s Nama trainers, which she frequently wears. These low-impact sneakers are made from recycled mesh and feature a recycled rubber sole, making them an environmentally friendly choice.

Sophie Turner and other high-profile celebrities like Leonardo DiCaprio and Olivia Wilde are fans of Løci Neo trainers. This London-based brand utilizes recycled plastic to create their footwear, which helps to prevent the equivalent of 20 plastic bottles from ending up in landfills or the ocean. Løci also incorporates bio-based plastic made from corn waste into their designs.

Adidas’s Stan Smith trainers have long been a favorite among celebrities, including Yara Shahidi. In 2021, Adidas relaunched this iconic shoe using no virgin polyester and a recycled rubber sole. This move towards sustainability ensures that even classic styles can become more environmentally friendly.

These celebrity-endorsed sustainable sneakers not only promote ecological consciousness but also offer stylish options for conscious consumers. By choosing these brands, individuals can contribute to reducing their carbon footprint while staying fashionable.