Florida Five-Star Defensive Lineman LJ McCray Visits FSU and Talks About State Championship Win

Summary: LJ McCray, a highly talented defensive lineman committed to the University of Florida, recently visited Florida State University to meet with head coach Mike Norvell and his team. McCray, fresh off a state championship win, discussed his experience in a video interview.

In a recent interview, highly touted five-star defensive lineman LJ McCray shared his excitement after winning a state championship at Bragg Stadium in Tallahassee, Florida. Following the victory, McCray made a stop at Florida State University for a face-to-face visit with head coach Mike Norvell and his coaching staff.

McCray, who is committed to playing for the University of Florida, spoke highly of his time at FSU and expressed his gratitude for the warm welcome he received from Norvell and his team. Although McCray’s visit to Florida State was brief, he mentioned his eagerness to visit Auburn University next.

The full video interview, capturing McCray’s comments and enthusiasm, can be found below.

By chronicling McCray’s visit to FSU, this article provides an overview of the young athlete’s experiences and ambitions. McCray’s achievement of winning a state championship adds significant credibility to his skills, further highlighting his potential as a standout player at the University of Florida. With his visit to FSU revealing his openness to exploring other options, it remains uncertain if McCray’s commitment to Florida will remain steadfast in the face of other appealing opportunities. As the recruitment process continues to unfold, football fans and recruiters alike eagerly await McCray’s final decision.