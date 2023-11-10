Exploring the Best Supernatural and Sci-Fi Shows to Watch After Bodies

Supernatural and sci-fi series have a way of captivating audiences with their intriguing storylines and imaginative concepts. Netflix’s hit show Bodies, which showcases a centuries-long serial killer pattern, has left fans craving more. If you’re looking for similar shows to dive into, we’ve got you covered.

Supernatural (The CW)

When it comes to supernatural procedural shows, Supernatural is a standout. The series, led Jensen Ackles and Jared Padalecki, debuted in 2005 and quickly gained a dedicated following. While the early seasons focus on urban legends and spooky ghosts, it evolves into an epic battle between Heaven and Hell. With its engaging storylines and beloved characters, Supernatural is a must-watch for any fan of the genre.

Fringe (Prime Video)

For those seeking a mix of supernatural and science fiction, Fringe is the perfect show to explore. Created J.J. Abrams, Alex Kurtzman, and Roberto Orci, Fringe follows an FBI division that investigates strange and otherworldly cases. With its intriguing characters, mind-bending plotlines, and eerie atmosphere, Fringe will keep you on the edge of your seat throughout its five-season run.

Stranger Things (Netflix)

Stranger Things took the world storm when it premiered on Netflix in 2016. Set in the small town of Hawkins, Indiana, this show combines mystery, sci-fi elements, and a dash of horror. As the series progresses, viewers uncover dark secrets about the town and its government experiments. With its ’80s nostalgia and a talented ensemble cast, including Winona Ryder and David Harbour, Stranger Things is a binge-worthy experience.

Lucifer (Netflix)

Get ready for a unique twist on the supernatural genre with Lucifer. This show follows Lucifer Morningstar, played the charismatic Tom Ellis, as he leaves his throne in hell to become a police consultant in Los Angeles. With its blend of procedural crime-solving and heavenly and demonic elements, Lucifer offers a fresh take on the genre. The show’s witty writing and compelling characters, including Lauren German as Chloe Decker, make it a standout choice.

The Fall of the House of Usher (Netflix)

Step into the macabre world of Edgar Allan Poe with Netflix’s The Fall of the House of Usher. This series draws inspiration from Poe’s iconic works, incorporating them into a suspenseful and mysterious storyline. With an incredible cast, featuring talented actors like Mark Hamill and Bruce Greenwood, this show is a treat for fans of Poe’s gothic tales.

So, if you’re craving more supernatural and sci-fi goodness after watching Bodies, these shows should be at the top of your watchlist. Prepare to be captivated their unique storytelling and engaging characters.

FAQ

Q: Are all these shows available on Netflix?

A: No, while Bodies and Stranger Things are available on Netflix, Supernatural can be streamed on The CW’s official website or platforms like Hulu. Fringe is available on Prime Video.

Q: Do I need to watch the shows in a specific order?

A: Each show has its own self-contained storylines, so you can watch them in any order. However, starting from the first season is recommended for better understanding of character development and overall plot.

Q: Are these shows suitable for all ages?

A: These shows generally have a mature rating due to their supernatural themes and occasional violence. Parental guidance is advised for younger viewers.