5 Teen Mystery Shows to Watch After Elite

If you’re a fan of the hit Spanish teen drama Elite, then you’re probably craving more thrilling and mysterious shows to sink your teeth into. While you wait for the eighth and final season of Elite, here are five captivating shows that will keep you on the edge of your seat.

1. Pretty Little Liars (2010 – 2017)

Follow the lives of four high school students who become entangled in a web of mystery and murder after their friend disappears. As they are blackmailed an anonymous figure known as “A,” they must uncover the truth while navigating the secrets and lies of their seemingly perfect suburban town.

Watch Pretty Little Liars on Hulu.

2. The Afterparty (2022 – 2023)

This Apple TV+ series follows the aftermath of a high school reunion gone wrong. When a former classmate is found dead, Aniq Adjaye becomes the prime suspect and must unravel a list of potential enemies to clear his name. With Tiffany Haddish as the determined detective, expect a thrilling and humorous ride.

Watch The Afterparty on Apple TV+.

3. 13 Reasons Why (2017 – 2020)

Though not an immediate murder mystery, this Netflix series delves into the aftermath of a high school student’s suicide. Clay Jensen receives cassette tapes from the deceased, exposing the dark secrets and reasons behind her decision. The show explores the impact of bullying, mental health, and the consequences of our actions.

Watch 13 Reasons Why on Netflix.

4. Yellowjackets (2021 – present)

In this Showtime series, a high school girls’ soccer team survives a plane crash in the Canadian wilderness. The story alternates between the past and present as the survivors reunite years later, bringing long-held secrets to the surface. Prepare for twists, hidden motives, and a suspenseful rollercoaster ride.

Watch Yellowjackets on Paramount+ with Showtime.

5. Outer Banks (2020 – present)

For a lighter yet still thrilling show, check out Outer Banks on Netflix. Set in a small coastal town, it follows a teenager named John B. who embarks on a treasure hunt to uncover the truth behind his father’s disappearance. Alongside his friends, the Pogues, he faces dangerous rivals and uncovers a hidden world of wealth and secrets.

Watch Outer Banks on Netflix.

Whether you’re a fan of murder mysteries, secrets, or the complex lives of teenagers, these shows will satisfy your craving for thrilling and suspenseful storytelling. Prepare for shocking twists, unexpected turns, and characters you’ll become invested in. Happy binge-watching!

FAQs:

Q: Is Elite coming back for another season?

A: Yes, Elite is returning for an eighth and final season.

Q: Where can I watch these shows?

A: Pretty Little Liars is available on Hulu, The Afterparty on Apple TV+, 13 Reasons Why and Outer Banks on Netflix, and Yellowjackets on Paramount+ with Showtime.