Top 5 Sci-Fi Movies to Watch on Netflix in October

As the calendar turns to October, Netflix introduces a fresh lineup of movies, many of which quickly become popular on the streaming service. Sci-fi films, in particular, have garnered a substantial fan base on Netflix, with movies like “Dredd” and “Arrival” earning spots in the top 10 most-watched movies. If you’re a fan of the genre and looking for something exciting to watch this month, we have curated a list of five sci-fi movies on Netflix that you should add to your October watchlist.

1. “Dune” (2021):

Based on Frank Herbert’s influential sci-fi novel, “Dune” was considered an unadaptable story after the critical and commercial failure of a previous adaptation in 1984. However, Denis Villeneuve proved the skeptics wrong creating a spectacular and substantial sci-fi masterpiece. Set on the dangerous desert planet of Arrakis, the film follows the journey of Paul Atreides as he fulfills his destiny to bring peace to Arrakis. Starring Timothée Chalamet, “Dune” is a visually stunning epic that should not be missed.

2. “War of the Worlds” (2005):

In this gripping adaptation of H.G. Wells’ iconic novel, Tom Cruise and Steven Spielberg teamed up to create a thrilling alien invasion story. The movie follows Ray Ferrier, a father struggling to protect his children and reunite with his ex-wife amidst an extraterrestrial attack on Earth. With intense action sequences and emotional performances, “War of the Worlds” is a must-watch for sci-fi enthusiasts.

3. “Elysium” (2013):

Directed Neill Blomkamp, “Elysium” explores themes of class warfare, artificial intelligence, healthcare, and capitalism. Set in a future where the wealthy live on a luxurious space station while the less fortunate inhabit a poverty-stricken Earth, the film follows Max, played Matt Damon, as he attempts to save his life reaching the affluent Elysium. “Elysium” combines thought-provoking social commentary with thrilling action sequences.

4. “Bird Box” (2018):

This Netflix original movie took the world storm, becoming the most popular English film in Netflix history. Starring Sandra Bullock, “Bird Box” is set in a post-apocalyptic world where survivors must avoid looking at mysterious entities that cause people to commit suicide. The movie follows Malorie and her two children as they embark on a dangerous journey to find a safe community hidden in the forest. With suspenseful moments and a compelling story, “Bird Box” is a gripping sci-fi thriller.

5. “What Happened to Monday” (2017):

In a dystopian future plagued famine and overpopulation, the Child Allocation Bureau implements a “One Child Policy.” Noomi Rapace portrays identical septuplets who live under one identity, taking turns leaving the house on their assigned day of the week. When one of the sisters goes missing, the others must find her before the Bureau does. “What Happened to Monday” is a captivating sci-fi thriller that offers a unique take on the dystopian genre.

These five sci-fi movies on Netflix provide a diverse range of captivating stories and compelling visuals. Whether you’re into epic space operas, alien invasions, or dystopian futures, there’s something here for everyone. So grab some popcorn, get comfortable, and immerse yourself in these thrilling sci-fi adventures.

Sources:

– Dune: Warner Bros. Pictures, Legendary Pictures

– War of the Worlds: Paramount Pictures

– Elysium: Sony Pictures Releasing

– Bird Box: Netflix

– What Happened to Monday: Netflix