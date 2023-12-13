Discover the Best Science Fiction Movies on Netflix

Looking for some thrilling sci-fi movies to watch on Netflix? Look no further! This month, we’ve handpicked five captivating science fiction films that you won’t want to miss. From mind-bending action to post-apocalyptic adventures, these movies will transport you to new worlds and keep you on the edge of your seat.

1. “Lucy” (2014)

Luc Besson, the mastermind behind “The Fifth Element,” delivers another sci-fi action hit with “Lucy.” Starring Scarlett Johansson as Lucy Miller, a woman who gains superhuman abilities after unintentionally ingesting a powerful drug, this film will leave you in awe. With stunning visuals and intense action sequences, “Lucy” is a must-watch for any sci-fi enthusiast.

2. “Love and Monsters” (2020)

Imagine a world where humans coexist with mutated monsters. In “Love and Monsters,” Joel Dawson, played Dylan O’Brien, embarks on a dangerous journey to reunite with his high school girlfriend in a post-apocalyptic world. Along the way, he encounters monstrous creatures and discovers the true meaning of bravery. This fun and thrilling adventure will keep you entertained from start to finish.

3. “2012” (2009)

Roland Emmerich, known for his disaster films, brings us “2012,” a gripping tale of global cataclysm. As the end of the world approaches, a group of survivors led Jackson Curtis, portrayed John Cusack, races against time to secure a spot on an ark. This epic disaster movie will keep you on the edge of your seat with its spectacular visuals and heart-pounding action.

4. “Prometheus” (2012)

Ridley Scott revisits the Alien universe with “Prometheus,” a prequel to the iconic franchise. Join Doctor Elizabeth Shaw, played Noomi Rapace, as she leads a team of explorers on a perilous mission to uncover the secrets of a distant moon. Filled with suspense and stunning visuals, this film will take you on a thrilling journey through space.

5. “The Discovery” (2017)

Indulge in the thought-provoking sci-fi drama of “The Discovery.” In a world where the afterlife has been scientifically proven, humanity grapples with the implications. Jason Segel stars as Will, a man who becomes entangled in a groundbreaking experiment that challenges everything we know. This mesmerizing film will leave you contemplating the boundaries of life and death.

So, grab your popcorn and prepare for an unforgettable sci-fi movie marathon on Netflix this month. These five films offer a captivating mix of action, suspense, and thought-provoking storytelling. Get ready to be transported to new dimensions and explore the wonders of science fiction. Happy streaming!