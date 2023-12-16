Five Arrested in Failed Attempt to Steal Hundreds of Thousands of Dollars

Law enforcement authorities have apprehended five individuals involved in a failed attempt to steal hundreds of thousands of dollars from a Bank of America branch in Gwinnett County, Georgia. The incident occurred earlier this year when two men walked into the bank and attempted to transfer $250,000. However, their transfer was halted during the security check process, preventing them from obtaining the money.

The individuals responsible for the failed theft have been identified as Carlos Garcia, John Barber, Tyler Felty, Mercedes Watson, and Mathaniel Worthy. Further investigations revealed that Felty had previously obtained $170,000 from the same bank and deposited it into Watson’s bank account. Authorities determined that Worthy had played a central role in coordinating, transporting, and facilitating these thefts as well as engaging in money laundering activities.

The suspects will face multiple charges, including violating the Racketeering Influenced and Corrupt Organizations (RICO) Act. Arrest warrants have been issued, totaling 29 charges against all five individuals. In addition to the RICO charge, they face charges such as money laundering, theft deception, conspiracy to commit a felony, and identity fraud.

As of now, none of the suspects have been apprehended, and the investigation is ongoing. Law enforcement officials anticipate that more individuals will be implicated and charged as the investigation progresses.

It is important to note the diligent efforts of bank security measures that prevented the theft from occurring. Such incidents serve as a reminder of the importance of robust security protocols in financial institutions to safeguard the interests of their customers.