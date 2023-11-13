Top UFC Fighters Who Dominate Social Media

Social media has become a powerful tool for athletes to express themselves beyond the confines of their sport. While many American sports organizations impose fines for controversial comments, the UFC has taken a different approach. UFC President Dana White emphasized that the UFC allows fighters to freely express themselves, both inside and outside the Octagon (“source”). This unique luxury has given rise to some of the most entertaining and engaging social media accounts in the world of mixed martial arts.

Joaquin “New Mansa” Buckley is known for his animated personality, both in real life and on social media. His Instagram profile boasts close to 200,000 followers, and he keeps fans entertained with animated reactions to memes and fails. Buckley’s captivating personality has also led to friendships with fellow fighters such as UFC middleweight champion Sean Strickland.

Conor McGregor, the “Notorious” one, has truly harnessed the power of social media. With over 55 million followers on Instagram and other platforms, his posts consistently keep fans entertained. McGregor isn’t afraid to speak his mind, whether it’s promoting his business ventures or engaging in trash talk with other fighters.

Sean “The American Psycho” Strickland is perhaps one of the most outspoken athletes in the UFC. His unfiltered and sometimes controversial remarks have earned him the nickname “The American Psycho.” Despite this, his work ethic and down-to-earth personality have gained him respect from his peers and fans alike. Strickland’s social media presence often includes humorous interactions with fans and lighthearted banter with other fighters.

Paulo “Borrachinha” Costa has utilized social media to connect with fans worldwide. Known for his intense persona and knockout power, Costa has also shown a playful side on platforms such as X. His merchandise, including the popular “Secret Juice,” has become highly sought after.

Sean “Suga” O’Malley, considered the UFC’s next big star, knows how to keep his followers entertained. With millions of followers on Instagram and X, O’Malley embraces humor and doesn’t hold back from being the butt of jokes himself. His videos and witty replies to other fighters’ posts showcase his fun-loving personality.

Honorable mention goes to “Super” Sodiq Yusuff, who runs a hilarious “Unprofessional Breakdown” segment on social media. His random predictions for fights based on phonics and other humorous criteria have garnered significant engagement.

These fighters represent just a fraction of the UFC’s vibrant social media landscape. Who else do you think deserves recognition? Let us know in the comments below.

