Revamp Your Look: Explore the Latest TikTok-Inspired Hairstyles

Discovering new hairstyle inspiration for the new year has never been easier, thanks to TikTok. While the platform may be known for its peculiar beauty trends, it also offers a plethora of trendy and practical haircut ideas. Vogue takes a closer look at five of the most viral cuts currently making waves on TikTok.

The Timeless ’90s Cut

With a staggering 1.4 billion views, the ’90s haircut reigns supreme on TikTok. While the term encompasses various styles from the era, in Gen-Z circles, it refers to a chic curtain fringe reminiscent of Farrah Fawcett’s iconic look. Think voluminous blowouts and cascading layers that flatter most face shapes. Picture Princess Diana’s current hairstyle as a point of reference.

Effortlessly Chic French Girl Haircut

As a nation, we can’t get enough of the effortless allure of French girl everything. With 1 billion views, the French girl haircut trend is here to stay. Whether you fancy a chic French bob or Jane Birkin-inspired bangs, the key is to embrace a slightly tousled, lived-in look. Achieve the perfect level of artful messiness for an undeniably stylish appearance.

The Mesmerizing Butterfly Cut

Boasting a staggering 1.8 billion views, the butterfly cut is a highly layered style that features face-framing pieces that gently flick away from the face, resembling delicate butterfly wings. This haircut looks exceptionally stunning with a smooth, glossy finish, showcasing a flyaway-free appearance. Suitable for most face shapes, it’s an effortlessly flattering choice.

Rock the Fulani Braids

Fulani braids are currently one of the most popular braid hairstyles on TikTok, with 19.7 million views. This mesmerizing protective hairstyle showcases cornrows gracefully braided down the center of the head, with additional braids in opposite directions. Celebrities like Rihanna and Solange Knowles have embraced this striking look, adding to its allure.

Add Depth with the U-Cut

For those looking to enhance their hair’s natural movement and create a beautiful silhouette, the U-cut is an excellent choice. With 1.2 billion views, this style features a subtle U-shaped curve when the hair falls behind the shoulders. While seemingly simple, this haircut instantly creates an illusion of volume, adding a touch of glamour to your overall look.

So, if you’re ready to revamp your hairstyle in 2022, turn to TikTok for inspiration. From vintage vibes to effortlessly chic looks, the platform offers an array of trendy cuts to suit your taste and upgrade your appearance.