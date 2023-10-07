New Movies Coming to Netflix in October 2023: A Diverse Selection for Every Viewer

Netflix has a treat in store for its subscribers this October. The new movie additions on Netflix offer something for everyone, from heart-pounding action to critically acclaimed war films and spine-chilling horror. Each of these movies has earned a stellar rating of 90% or higher on Rotten Tomatoes, making them highly recommended critics.

Mission: Impossible – Ghost Protocol (2011)

In this fourth installment of the Mission: Impossible franchise, Ethan Hunt (played Tom Cruise) and his team are on a mission to clear their names after being framed for a terrorist attack. Directed Brad Bird, this action-packed film takes viewers on a globetrotting adventure filled with suspense and heart-stopping moments. With its old-school Hollywood blockbuster vibe, Mission: Impossible – Ghost Protocol showcases Tom Cruise’s star power and is sure to captivate audiences.

Saving Private Ryan (1998)

Directed Steven Spielberg, Saving Private Ryan is a masterpiece war film set during World War II. Captain John Miller (played Tom Hanks) leads a group of soldiers on a dangerous mission to find Private James Ryan (played Matt Damon) and bring him back home. The film is known for its gripping portrayal of the horrors of war and features a powerful opening sequence depicting the Normandy landings. Saving Private Ryan is a must-watch film that continues to be influential in the war film genre.

It Follows (2014)

For those seeking a scare this Halloween season, It Follows is a top-notch horror film on Netflix. The movie revolves around a curse that is transmitted through sexual intercourse, with the victim being relentlessly pursued a shape-shifting demon until they pass it on or meet a gruesome fate. Jay (played Maika Monroe) must navigate this terrifying curse while trying to find a way to rid herself of it. It Follows is an unsettling and haunting film that will keep you on the edge of your seat long after the credits roll.

Catch Me If You Can (2002)

Directed Steven Spielberg, Catch Me If You Can is based on the autobiography of American conman Frank Abagnale. The film follows the charismatic Frank (played Leonardo DiCaprio) as he becomes a masterful imposter, duping people out of millions of dollars. FBI Agent Carl Hanratty (played Tom Hanks) becomes obsessed with catching Frank and a thrilling game of cat and mouse ensues. Catch Me If You Can is an engaging and entertaining crime caper that showcases the talents of its stellar cast.

Silver Linings Playbook (2012)

Silver Linings Playbook is not just the movie that won Jennifer Lawrence an Oscar; it is a heartfelt and sharp romantic comedy-drama. Bradley Cooper stars as Pat, a man recently released from a mental institution, who meets Tiffany (played Jennifer Lawrence). Together, they form an unconventional partnership as they prepare for a local dance competition. The film delves into themes of recovery and finding love through flawed but relatable characters. Silver Linings Playbook showcases the exceptional acting talents of its cast.

These new additions to Netflix’s movie lineup provide a diverse range of genres, from action and war to horror and romance. Whether you’re a fan of heart-pounding thrills, thought-provoking dramas, or spine-chilling scares, there’s something for everyone to enjoy this October.

Sources: Rotten Tomatoes