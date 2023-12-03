New Netflix Original Movies for December 2023: Superheroes and Dramas Take Center Stage

As the holiday season approaches, Netflix is gearing up to deliver a diverse range of new movies for its subscribers to enjoy in December 2023. From superheroes to gripping dramas, there’s something for everyone this month.

Superhero fans will be pleased to know that Netflix has added several movies from the DC Cinematic Universe to its streaming platform. While the much-criticized “Batman vs Superman” won’t be available, there are other surprising entries in the franchise that have received rave reviews. Viewers not particularly enamored with comic books need not worry, as there are plenty of options that don’t involve capes and spandex.

All the new movies on Netflix this month have received a minimum score of 90% on the respected review aggregator Rotten Tomatoes. While this doesn’t guarantee enjoyment, it does indicate that these films are worth considering for your watchlist.

One of the highly anticipated releases is “May December,” a drama directed Todd Haynes. The film follows an actress, portrayed Natalie Portman, as she prepares for a controversial role. She meets the real-life woman, played Julianne Moore, who engaged in an affair with a minor. Despite the scandalous beginning, the couple remains together 23 years later. However, the arrival of the actress puts new pressures on their relationship. Premiering at the Cannes Film Festival, “May December” received critical acclaim and even earned a nomination for the prestigious Palme d’Or.

Another notable addition to Netflix’s December lineup is the 2017 hit “Wonder Woman.” Starring Gal Gadot as the iconic superhero, the movie tells the story of Diana Prince, an immortal Amazon warrior venturing into the outside world to stop a great war. Director Patty Jenkins skillfully crafts a superhero film that not only entertains but also explores the complexities of humanity.

If you’re in the mood for a post-apocalyptic creature feature, “Love and Monsters” is the perfect choice. This 2020 release was highly underrated during its original release due to unfortunate timing. However, now is the time to give it a chance. The film follows Joel Dawson, played Dylan O’Brien, as he embarks on a dangerous journey across a monster-infested landscape to reunite with his high school girlfriend.

Rounding off the selection of December releases is the classic crime film “L.A. Confidential.” Released in 1997, this gripping epic delves into the intersection of police corruption and Hollywood celebrity. With a star-studded cast including Kevin Spacey, Russell Crowe, and Guy Pearce, “L.A. Confidential” remains a defining movie of the ’90s.

Prepare yourself for a month of thrilling superhero adventures, thought-provoking dramas, and captivating classics as Netflix delivers an exciting lineup of new movies in December 2023.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

What superhero movies are coming to Netflix in December 2023?

Netflix has added several movies from the DC Cinematic Universe, focusing on lesser-known heroes rather than the popular franchises like “Batman vs Superman.”

Are there non-superhero options available on Netflix in December 2023?

Definitely! Netflix has ensured that there are plenty of options for viewers who prefer movies without superheroes. From gripping dramas to post-apocalyptic adventures, there’s something to suit every taste.

How reliable is the Rotten Tomatoes score in determining whether I’ll enjoy a movie?

While the Rotten Tomatoes score is not a guarantee of personal enjoyment, it serves as a good indicator of a movie’s overall quality. A score of 90% or higher suggests that the film is well-received critics and worth adding to your watchlist.

What are some other noteworthy movies releasing on Netflix in December 2023?

Apart from the superhero and drama options mentioned, there are several other movies coming to Netflix in December 2023. Be sure to explore the streaming platform to discover more exciting releases across various genres.