New TV Shows to Watch This Week: From Thrillers to Biographies

December is here, bringing a fresh array of captivating TV shows across various streaming services and broadcast networks. Whether you’re in the mood for documentaries, biographies, or thrilling crime dramas, there’s something for everyone to enjoy this week.

First up is the highly anticipated three-part docuseries, “John Lennon: Murder Without a Trial,” premiering on Apple TV Plus. Narrated the talented Kiefer Sutherland, this series delves deep into the life and tragic murder of legendary music icon John Lennon. Through exclusive interviews with firsthand witnesses and balanced with archival footage, viewers will gain new insights into this infamous event that shocked the world.

If crime dramas are more your style, Netflix has got you covered with “Blood Coast.” Set in the sun-drenched city of Marseilles, this French series follows a rogue police captain and his team as they confront a ruthless drug dealer trying to take over the coastal city. With plenty of twists and turns, “Blood Coast” promises to keep you on the edge of your seat from start to finish.

For fans of biographical dramas, BritBox presents “Archie,” a captivating series about the life of Archibald Alexander Leach, better known as Cary Grant. Follow Grant’s journey from his impoverished upbringing in Bristol to his rise to international fame as a Hollywood leading man. But behind the glitz and glamour, Grant struggles with inner demons and tumultuous relationships with women, providing a fascinating exploration of his complex persona.

Hulu offers a compelling new crime series with “Culprits.” Unlike most heist stories, this show picks up after the criminals have successfully completed their score. However, their peaceful lives are shattered when an unknown assassin starts targeting them one one. To survive, they must confront their pasts and come together to unravel the mystery before it’s too late.

Lastly, Netflix brings the festive spirit with “The Great British Baking Show: Holidays” season 6. Join culinary experts Paul Hollywood and Prue Leith as they judge a delightful array of holiday confections, created returning bakers including Terry Christian, Miquita Oliver, Tony Robinson, Gaby Roslin, and Claire Sweeney. This baking extravaganza is the perfect seasonal treat to satisfy your sweet tooth.

So, grab your popcorn and get ready for an exciting week filled with gripping documentaries, thrilling crime dramas, captivating biographies, and mouthwatering baking creations. Happy binge-watching!

