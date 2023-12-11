Top Picks for December on Netflix: Must-Watch Films and Series

Summary: As December rolls in, Netflix has lined up an array of exciting releases for its viewers. From critically acclaimed biopics to animated sequels, here are five newly released films and series that you wouldn’t want to miss this month.

Biopic Sensation: “Maestro”

Receiving a Golden Globes nomination, “Maestro,” starring Bradley Cooper, is set to grace Netflix screens on December 20. This captivating biopic takes audiences on a journey through the life of a renowned musician, unraveling his rise to fame and the challenges he encountered along the way. Filled with mesmerizing performances and a stellar soundtrack, “Maestro” promises to leave viewers inspired and moved.

Festive Family Fun: “Family Switch”

For fans of heartwarming holiday films, “Family Switch” is a must-watch this December. Drawing inspiration from the beloved classic “Freaky Friday,” this film starring Jennifer Garner revolves around a family that finds themselves embarking on an unexpected adventure after an encounter with an astrological reader leads to a bizarre body switch. Get ready for a delightful blend of laughter, love, and lessons learned.

A Shocking Getaway: “Leave the World Behind”

Based on the gripping novel Rumaan Alam, “Leave the World Behind” follows the enthralling tale of a couple, played Julia Roberts and her on-screen husband, as they seek solace on a vacation in a secluded cabin with their children. However, their tranquil getaway takes a sinister turn when the cabin’s owners unexpectedly return, announcing a mysterious disaster that has forced them to flee the city. This suspenseful thriller promises edge-of-your-seat moments and a thought-provoking exploration of human nature in times of crisis.

An Eggcellent Sequel: “Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget”

Prepare for feathers to fly as the beloved animated film, “Chicken Run,” finally gets its highly anticipated sequel, “Dawn of the Nugget.” Returning with all your favorite characters, this adventure takes chicken-kind to new heights as they face an unexpected and dangerous threat. Packed with laughter, action, and heartwarming moments, this animated sequel is sure to be a hit for audiences of all ages.

The Journey of Champions: “Under Pressure: The US Women’s World Cup Team”

Relive the captivating journey of the US Women’s national team in “Under Pressure.” This documentary delves into the highs and lows of their quest for a third successive World Cup title. Witness their dedication, the challenges they faced, and the heartbreak of the penalty shootout defeat that ended their campaign. Filled with riveting moments and emotional storytelling, “Under Pressure” offers a profound glimpse into the world of elite women’s soccer.

This December, Netflix brings a diverse range of content, from inspiring biopics to thrilling animated adventures. Get ready to indulge in captivating narratives and unforgettable performances right from the comfort of your own home.