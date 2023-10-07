WhatsApp is Coming Up with Exciting New Features for its Users

WhatsApp, the popular instant messaging platform owned Meta, is reportedly working on several new features to enhance the user experience. These upcoming features include a secret code feature for locked chats, a search feature for the Updates tab, a pinned messages feature, a redesigned chat attachment menu, and a privacy feature to protect the IP address during calls.

The secret code feature for locked chats is expected to provide users with more control over their conversations. Unlike the main phone password, this feature will enhance the privacy of locked chats even if someone gains access to the user’s phone. Locked conversations will be listed separately and can only be accessed through the phone’s PIN or biometric authentication.

WhatsApp is also introducing a search feature for the Updates tab, enabling users to easily find status updates, followed channels, and verified channels. This will make it more convenient for users to navigate through their updates and stay up to date with the content they are interested in.

Another exciting feature is the ability to pin messages to the top of chat conversations. This will allow users to highlight important or frequently referenced messages, making it easier for others to access them.

The chat attachment menu is also getting a redesign with a new modern style. The updated menu will make it clearer and more intuitive for users to share various types of content.

Lastly, WhatsApp is working on a privacy feature to protect the IP address during voice and video calls. This additional layer of security will make it more difficult for others to obtain the user’s IP address, ensuring a safer calling experience.

These new features are currently available for beta testers and will be rolled out to regular users in the coming weeks. WhatsApp continues to strive for user-friendly enhancements to provide its users with a seamless messaging experience.

Source: WABetaInfo, News18 Tech