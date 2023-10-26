A Fresh Approach to Family Entertainment

In today’s digital age, finding appropriate and enjoyable content for preschool-aged children can be a challenge. With concerns about the influence of certain themes and values portrayed in children’s shows, many parents are seeking alternatives that align with their family’s beliefs. That’s why we have curated a list of Netflix shows that offer engaging and educational entertainment while upholding positive moral values.

GABBY’S DOLLHOUSE

Step into the imaginative world of Gabby’s Dollhouse, a delightful mixed-media series that follows a young girl and her cat-themed dollhouse. Each episode takes viewers on exciting adventures with the animated mini versions of Gabby and her friends. Through their escapades, Gabby teaches young viewers about shapes, patterns, and the joy of creativity. This show highlights the importance of friendship, leadership, and forgiveness.

COCOMELON

Cocomelon, produced Moonbug Entertainment, introduces preschoolers to the colorful world of little JJ as he explores his surroundings. With the help of his family and friends, JJ learns valuable lessons about colors, numbers, and manners through catchy songs and familiar nursery rhymes. Cocomelon emphasizes the significance of family values, love, and being a helpful member of the family.

WORD PARTY

Join the adorable animal toddlers in Word Party, an animated show The Jim Henson Company. Through playful interactions and engaging activities, these little characters learn about objects, words, and the importance of empathy, kindness, and responsibility. Word Party introduces basic concepts in a way that is easily understandable for preschoolers.

BLIPPI’S ADVENTURES

Blippi’s Adventures takes children on virtual field trips, led the energetic and curious host, Blippi. With real-life actors and exciting locations, Blippi’s enthusiasm for learning is contagious. This show promotes curiosity, fun, and emphasizes the importance of safety while keeping young viewers engaged and entertained.

ALVINNN!!! AND THE CHIPMUNKS

For a comical and heartwarming experience, Alvinnn!!! and the Chipmunks showcases the mischievous adventures of Alvin and his brothers. Alongside their caring step-in dad, Dave, these chipmunks learn valuable lessons about helping others, compassion, and the importance of family bonds.

By exploring these kid-friendly Netflix shows, parents can create a family night that is both enjoyable and enriching. These shows not only entertain but also provide opportunities for learning valuable life lessons. So gather the family, grab some snacks, and embark on a wonderful journey of laughter, curiosity, and growth.

FAQ

Q: Are these shows suitable for all preschool-aged children?

A: These shows are designed to cater to the interests and developmental stages of preschool-aged children. However, parental discretion is advised based on individual sensitivities and preferences.

Q: Do these shows promote any specific religious or cultural beliefs?

A: These shows primarily focus on imparting moral values, friendship, and educational concepts. They do not explicitly promote any specific religious or cultural beliefs.

Q: Can I access these shows on platforms other than Netflix?

A: Currently, these shows are available exclusively on Netflix. However, it’s always advisable to check for updates and availability on other streaming platforms.

Q: Are there any other resources available to enhance family entertainment?

A: Yes! In addition to these shows, there are various family devotionals and resources that combine movies and Gospel truths to create a unique and spiritually enriching experience. These resources can be found through online platforms and bookstores specializing in family and Christian content.