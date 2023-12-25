Top 5 Netflix Shows to Binge After the Holidays

Looking for something fantastic to watch on Netflix after the holiday season? Look no further! Here are five incredible shows that are worth your time, whether you’re a fan of animation, drama, or comedy.

1. “Journey through Scott Pilgrim’s World” (2023)

Netflix presents a fresh take on the beloved Scott Pilgrim story with “Journey through Scott Pilgrim’s World.” This animated series follows Scott as he embarks on a quest to win the heart of Ramona Flowers defeating her evil exes. With the original movie cast voicing the characters, this show pays homage to the comic and the film in spectacular fashion.

2. “Blue Eyes, Hidden Heritage” (2023)

Prepare to be amazed “Blue Eyes, Hidden Heritage,” a captivating series set in a time when racial tensions were high in Japan. Mizu, a woman with distinctive blue eyes, disguises herself as a samurai to survive in a society that banned white people. With its thrilling action and intricate storytelling, this show promises an unforgettable binge-watching experience.

3. “Exploring the Depths of Intimacy” (2019)

For a show that balances substance and entertainment, “Exploring the Depths of Intimacy” (Sex Education) is a must-watch. Join Otis, an amateur sex therapist, and a group of teenagers as they navigate the complexities of relationships and desires. With its open-minded approach, stellar performances, and witty storytelling, this series offers a refreshing take on young adulthood.

4. “Finding Love and Laughter in the Chaos” (2020)

“Finding Love and Laughter in the Chaos” (Never Have I Ever) is a heartfelt teen comedy that delves into the life of Devi, a girl coping with loss while navigating friendships and romance. With the hilarious narration of John McEnroe and a diverse ensemble cast, this show strikes a perfect balance between humor and emotional depth.

5. “Unveiling the Quirks of Humanity” (2023)

Prepare to have your mind expanded with “Unveiling the Quirks of Humanity” (Cunk on Earth). Join Diane Morgan’s Philomena Cunk as she takes you on a comedic journey through the history of humanity, from pre-history to the modern day. Cunk’s ability to turn the driest subjects into hilarity ensures a captivating and educational experience.

These five Netflix shows offer an array of genres and themes, making them ideal for post-holiday binge-watching. So grab your popcorn and immerse yourself in these captivating stories that are sure to keep you entertained long after the festivities have ended.