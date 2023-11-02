Uncovering Hidden Gem Movies: 5 Must-Watch Films on Netflix

Finding a movie that receives unanimous praise from critics is a rare occurrence. However, on the popular review-aggregation website Rotten Tomatoes, there are a handful of films that have achieved a perfect 100% “fresh” rating. These hidden gem movies might not be on everybody’s radar, but they are definitely worth your time. So, sit back, relax, and delve into these five must-watch films on Netflix.

His House: Horror and Reality Collide

In “His House,” a couple flees war-torn South Sudan, seeking refuge in the UK. However, their journey is far from over as they encounter haunting experiences in their new home. The supernatural presence in this film serves as a metaphor for the guilt and trauma of leaving their war-torn homeland behind. This thought-provoking horror movie effectively intertwines paranormal elements with the devastating realities faced refugees.

Creep 2: A Darkly Funny Sequel

If you enjoyed the first “Creep” movie, you’ll love its sequel. Mark Duplass portrays the eccentric title character who invites unsuspecting victims to record their own murders. In this installment, struggling vlogger Sara becomes his chosen subject. Unlike typical horror movies, “Creep 2” offers a fresh and darkly funny take on the found-footage genre, with a playful chemistry between the two main characters.

The Pez Outlaw: A Candy Collector’s Underdog Story

From the unassuming world of collecting plastic candy dispensers emerges an unexpected tale of international intrigue. “The Pez Outlaw” chronicles the story of Steve Glew, a Michigan collector who engaged in the illegal importation of foreign Pez dispensers in the 1990s. This clever and amusing documentary blends re-enactments, interviews, and Glew’s own account to deliver an entertaining underdog story that rivals any heist movie.

Mercury 13: The Forgotten Pioneers

While movies have often focused on the pioneering men of NASA, “Mercury 13” sheds light on the overlooked achievements of thirteen skilled women who underwent the same training but never received proper recognition. Through interviews and archival footage, this documentary explores their determination and immense capabilities. “Mercury 13” offers a compelling and inspiring account of these trailblazing women who defied the odds.

Mr. Roosevelt: Noel Wells’ Directorial Debut

“Noël Wells” writes, directs, and stars in this captivating indie-dramedy. Wells portrays Emily Martin, an aspiring comedian and actress who returns to her hometown when she learns her beloved cat is dying. Throughout the film, Emily faces her past and reevaluates her direction in life. With its charming storytelling and creative visuals, “Mr. Roosevelt” showcases Wells’ talent and provides a refreshing take on the coming-of-age genre.

FAQ

Where can I watch these movies?

These films can be streamed on Netflix.

Are these movies suitable for all audiences?

While the movies vary in genre and tone, some may contain mature content or themes. It is recommended to review the movie’s rating or content warnings before watching.

Are these hidden gem movies worth watching?

Absolutely! These films have received unanimous praise from critics, indicating their exceptional quality and cinematic value. Give them a watch and see for yourself!