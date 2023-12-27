5 Netflix Films that Outperformed Zack Snyder’s Rebel Moon

According to recent data, Zack Snyder’s highly anticipated film, Rebel Moon, failed to live up to expectations both critically and in terms of viewership on Netflix. The film, regarded as Snyder’s version of Star Wars, received overwhelmingly negative reviews and struggled to make an impact on the streaming platform’s charts.

In comparison, there were five other Netflix films that managed to surpass Rebel Moon in terms of audience viewership during the same time period:

1. Murder Mystery 2 – This sequel to the popular 2019 film, starring Jennifer Aniston and Adam Sandler, used the comedic chemistry between its leads to anchor a film that lacked a strong plot. Despite this, it garnered a whopping 42.9 million viewers in its first four days.

2. The Mother – Jennifer Lopez showcased her acting range in this passable action thriller, where she portrays a US military operative. While the film’s plot was unoriginal, the dynamic between Lopez and Lucy Paez as mother and daughter resonated with audiences. It attracted 42.9 million viewers in its first four days.

3. Leave the World Behind – Julia Roberts led this apocalyptic thriller that captivated audiences with its eerie premise and thought-provoking socio-political themes. With the inclusion of Ethan Hawke, Mahershala Ali, and Kevin Bacon, the film garnered 41.7 million views in its first four days.

4. Heart of Stone – Starring Gal Gadot, Jamie Dornan, and Alia Bhatt, this spy thriller failed to bring anything new to the genre, relying heavily on tired espionage tropes. However, the star-studded cast attracted attention, resulting in 33.1 million viewers in its initial four days.

5. You People – This comedy, featuring Jonah Hill and Eddie Murphy, touched upon relatable topics such as marriage, culture clash, and societal expectations. Despite some criticisms for its antisemitic elements, the film managed to draw in 28.3 million viewers in its first four days.

While Rebel Moon may not have resonated with audiences as much as Snyder’s previous works, these five Netflix films proved to be more successful in capturing viewer attention. As the streaming landscape continues to grow, competition among films for viewership will only become more intense.