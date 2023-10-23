Top 5 Mind-Bending Thriller Movies You Must Watch on Netflix

Looking to add some excitement to your movie nights? If you’re tired of the typical horror genre, we’ve got you covered with these thrilling movies on Netflix that will keep you on the edge of your seat.

I Care a Lot

Starring Rosamund Pike and Peter Dinklage, “I Care a Lot” is a dark comedy that takes you on a rollercoaster ride. The film explores the life of a con artist named Marla Grayson and delves into the ups and downs of the legal guardianship industry.

Fractured

Directed a modern-day maestro of thrillers, “Fractured” delivers a mind-bending mystery when a family’s road trip takes an unexpected turn. Prepare to question everything as the plot unfolds and secrets are revealed.

Platform

“Platform,” a Spanish psychological thriller from 2019, tells the story of a vertical prison where food is distributed from top to bottom. Each level relies on the leftovers from the floor above, creating a tense and survival-driven atmosphere. Get ready for a gripping tale of desperation and survival.

Bird Box

Starring Sandra Bullock, “Bird Box” is a survival-thriller based on a novel. The plot revolves around supernatural creatures that can harm anyone who sees them. With blindfolds becoming a necessity to survive, the tension builds as the characters navigate a world filled with unseen threats.

Get Out

“Get Out” takes audiences on a journey through the racial struggles faced black people. When Chris Washington (portrayed Daniel Kaluuya) visits his girlfriend’s family, he finds himself trapped in a series of bizarre events. Filled with suspense and social commentary, this thriller will keep you captivated until the very end.

So, if you’re in the mood for some mind-bending plots and thrilling stories, these movies on Netflix are definitely worth a watch.

