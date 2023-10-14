5 Must-Watch Movies & TV Shows Streaming Right Now

If you’re a fan of streaming entertainment, you’ll definitely want to check out these must-watch movies and TV shows that are currently available to stream. From gripping dramas to laugh-out-loud comedies, there’s something for everyone on this list.

First up is “The Crown,” a critically acclaimed TV show that follows the reign of Queen Elizabeth II. With stunning performances and a captivating storyline, this series is a must-watch for history buffs and fans of royal dramas.

Next on the list is “Parasite,” an award-winning film directed Bong Joon-ho. This Korean masterpiece explores themes of class divide and social inequality in a gripping and thought-provoking way.

For those in the mood for a laugh, “Brooklyn Nine-Nine” is a must-watch comedy series. With a talented ensemble cast and hilarious writing, this show follows the misadventures of a group of police detectives in Brooklyn.

If you’re looking for an action-packed thriller, “The Mandalorian” is the perfect choice. Set in the Star Wars universe, this TV show follows the adventures of a bounty hunter in a galaxy far, far away.

And finally, for fans of true crime, “Making a Murderer” is a must-watch documentary series. This gripping and controversial show examines the case of Steven Avery, a man convicted of a brutal murder and his subsequent fight for justice.

With so many great movies and TV shows to choose from, it can be overwhelming to decide what to watch. But with this list of must-watch options, you’re sure to find something that will entertain and captivate you.

Source: Boston.com