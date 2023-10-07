Top Picks for Weekend Streaming: Haunted Mansion, Saving Private Ryan, Totally Killer, Freddy vs. Jason, and Fair Play

Looking for something to watch this weekend? With the vast array of options available on streaming services, it can be overwhelming to decide. Luckily, we’ve curated a list of the top five movies to kickstart your weekend movie marathon.

First up is the Haunted Mansion remake on Disney Plus. This spooky film follows a widow and her young son who move into a haunted manor with plans of turning it into a bed and breakfast. Along the way, they enlist the help of a paranormal tour guide, a psychic, a priest, and a historian to uncover the secrets of the ghosts that reside there. With a star-studded cast including Rosario Dawson, LaKeith Stanfield, Tiffany Haddish, Owen Wilson, and Danny DeVito, Haunted Mansion combines scares and laughs for a perfect Halloween watch.

Next on the list is Saving Private Ryan, directed Steven Spielberg and available on Netflix. This iconic war movie takes place during World War II and follows Captain John Miller as he leads a group of soldiers on a mission to find Private James Ryan and bring him home after his brothers are killed. With intense battle scenes and a powerful storyline, Saving Private Ryan is a must-watch for any movie enthusiast.

For those in the mood for some horror-comedy, Totally Killer on Prime Video fits the bill. This film takes inspiration from classic teen slasher movies like Halloween and adds a time-travel twist. A young girl travels back in time to stop a series of murders that happened years ago, teaming up with her teenage mother. It’s a fun and entertaining film to get you in the Halloween spirit.

If you prefer a classic cheesy crossover, Freddy vs. Jason is the movie for you. This 2003 slasher film brings together iconic characters Freddy Krueger and Jason Voorhees in an epic showdown. It’s a campy and entertaining watch, perfect for Halloween.

Finally, Fair Play on Netflix is a critically acclaimed drama that premiered at the Sundance Film Festival. It tells the story of two co-workers in a hedge fund who are in a secret relationship. As one’s career takes off, their relationship is put to the test, highlighting the price of success and the limits of ambition.

Now that you have a curated list of movies, grab some popcorn, get cozy, and enjoy your weekend streaming marathon.

