Top Picks for Streaming This Weekend: Surrounded, Silver Linings Playbook, Cobweb, Shaun of the Dead, Peter & the Wolf

Looking for something to watch this weekend? Don’t worry, we’ve got you covered. We’ve curated a list of the best movies available for streaming that are sure to satisfy a variety of tastes. Whether you’re in the mood for a Western, a romantic comedy, a horror film, or an animated short, we’ve got something for everyone.

To start off, we have “Surrounded” on Prime Video. This Western stars Letitia Wright as a freedwoman named Moses “Mo” Washington who poses as a man to claim a gold mine left to her her late slaveowner father. When her stagecoach is ambushed, she takes the group’s leader, legendary outlaw Tommy Walsh (Jamie Bell), hostage. As they journey through the American West, they clash in a battle of wills.

If you’re in the mood for a romantic comedy, “Silver Linings Playbook” on Netflix is a great choice. Bradley Cooper stars as Pat, a former teacher with bipolar disorder who moves back in with his parents and tries to get his life back on track. Things get complicated when he meets a young widow named Tiffany (Jennifer Lawrence), who offers to help him win back his estranged wife in exchange for being her dance partner in a local competition.

For those looking for some Halloween vibes, “Cobweb” on Hulu is a solid horror film. The movie follows an eight-year-old boy named Peter who becomes suspicious of his emotionally distant parents after hearing mysterious tapping behind his bedroom wall. As he investigates further, he starts to believe that his parents are hiding a terrible secret from him.

If you’re in the mood for a comedy with a twist of horror, “Shaun of the Dead” on Peacock is a must-watch. This film, directed Edgar Wright and starring Simon Pegg, follows Shaun, a bumbling electronics salesman who teams up with his best friend to save their friends and family from a zombie apocalypse. With clever humor and believable performances, it’s the perfect blend of comedy and horror.

Finally, for something more family-friendly, “Peter & the Wolf” on Max is a beautifully animated short film. Based on Sergei Prokofiev’s symphony of the same name, this coming-of-age tale follows 12-year-old Peter as he embarks on a quest to find a wolf in the meadow and forest near his home. With stunning visuals and a captivating story, it’s a treat for the whole family.

So, sit back, relax, and enjoy these top picks for streaming this weekend.

