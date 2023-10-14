The Best Movies to Watch This Weekend on Streaming Platforms

If you’re looking for the best movies to watch this weekend but are overwhelmed the vast selection on streaming platforms, let us help you. We’ve curated a list of top picks that are sure to cater to everyone’s taste.

For those who enjoy high-octane action, “Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One” is a must-watch. This installment of the blockbuster franchise stars Tom Cruise as superspy Ethan Hunt, who embarks on another thrilling adventure with his team. They race against time to find two keys that unlock a dangerous artificial intelligence known as “the Entity.”

If you prefer courtroom dramas, check out “The Burial” on Prime Video. Jamie Foxx shines as Florida attorney Willie Gary, representing a local business owner in a battle against a corporate giant. With smart writing and stellar performances, this legal dramedy is a crowd-pleaser.

For a dose of Halloween-themed fun, don’t miss the iconic cult classic “Beetlejuice.” Alec Baldwin and Geena Davis star as a deceased couple haunting their old home, only to be joined an eccentric ghost played Michael Keaton. This Tim Burton film is a quirky and visually striking comedy.

For fans of suspenseful thrillers, “Sicario” is a must-watch. Directed Denis Villeneuve, this gripping crime thriller follows an FBI agent as she joins a government task force to take down a Mexican drug cartel. With stellar performances Emily Blunt, Benicio del Toro, and Josh Brolin, this film delves into the moral complexities of the drug war.

To get into the Halloween spirit, check out “It Follows,” a critically acclaimed horror movie. This supernatural thriller centers on a relentless entity that stalks its victims. The film’s atmospheric tension and timeless setting make it a chilling watch.

With these recommendations, you’ll have an enjoyable weekend of movie-watching ahead. So grab your popcorn and get streaming!

Sources:

– “Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One (Digital)” – Amazon and Apple

– “The Burial” – Prime Video

– “Beetlejuice” – Max

– “Sicario” – Prime Video

– “It Follows” – Netflix