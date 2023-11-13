New Psychological Thriller “The Killer” Now Streaming on Netflix

David Fincher’s latest film, The Killer, has just been released on Netflix, marking the director’s return to his trademark dark and violent style. Starring Michael Fassbender, the movie is a psychological thriller that follows a highly skilled hitman who operates with precision and coldness, unaffected regret or moral qualms.

Described as a neo-noir action thriller, The Killer takes audiences on a gripping journey as the hitman is forced to confront both his employers and himself in an international manhunt. As with many of Fincher’s previous works, the film is sure to captivate viewers with its intense atmosphere and meticulously crafted suspense.

Q: Where can I watch The Killer?

A: The Killer is currently available for streaming exclusively on Netflix.

Q: What other movies are similar to The Killer?

A: If you enjoyed The Killer, here are five other movies that share a similar tone and style:

Panic Room (2002) – Directed David Fincher himself, Panic Room is a thrilling home invasion story that will keep you on the edge of your seat. Starring Jodie Foster and Kristen Stewart, the movie takes place in a New York brownstone and showcases Fincher’s talent for creating tension and suspense. Available for rental or purchase on Prime Video. Léon: The Professional (1994) – Directed Luc Besson, this French action-thriller follows the story of a young girl named Mathilda who teams up with a professional hitman to seek revenge. Featuring standout performances from Natalie Portman and Jean Reno, Léon: The Professional is a stylish and thrilling flick that is streaming for free on Pluto TV. Collateral (2004) – Starring Tom Cruise as a chilling assassin and Jamie Foxx as a taxi driver who unwittingly becomes involved, Collateral offers a unique twist on the hitman genre. Directed Michael Mann and featuring standout performances from both leads, the movie is an intense and visually stunning experience. Streaming for free on Pluto TV. Killing Them Softly (2012) – Directed Andrew Dominik, this methodical crime tale follows an enforcer for the mob tasked with dealing with a couple of thugs who stole their money. With standout performances from Brad Pitt and a darkly comedic undertone, Killing Them Softly is a visceral and thought-provoking film. Available for rental or purchase. (Source: IMDb)

These movies, like The Killer, offer audiences a thrilling and captivating experience filled with suspense, action, and compelling characters. Whether you’re a fan of David Fincher’s work or simply enjoy psychological thrillers, these films are sure to satisfy your cravings for gripping storytelling and unforgettable performances.