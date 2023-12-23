Five Must-Watch Movies Leaving Netflix in December

As the year comes to a close, it’s time to bid farewell to some beloved movies on Netflix. Here are five must-watch movies that will be leaving the streaming service at the end of December. So, grab your popcorn and make some time to indulge in these cinematic gems before they disappear.

1. Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy (2004)

Will Ferrell delivers a hilarious performance as Ron Burgundy, the legendary news anchor of KVWN channel 4 in this uproarious comedy. Set in 1970s San Diego, the film takes a satirical approach to local news television. With a star-studded cast including Paul Rudd, David Koechner, and Steve Carell, Anchorman will leave you in stitches.

2. Jaws (1975)

Steven Spielberg’s iconic thriller, Jaws, made waves in the film industry as the first summer blockbuster. The story follows Police Chief Martin Brody, played Roy Scheider, as he battles a menacing great white shark terrorizing a beach town. A thrilling adventure that still sends shivers down your spine.

3. Love Actually (2003)

A heartwarming holiday film, Love Actually weaves together multiple interconnected stories set in London during the Christmas season. With an ensemble cast featuring Hugh Grant, Keira Knightley, and Colin Firth, this romantic comedy captures the essence of love in all its forms and is the perfect feel-good movie.

4. Mission: Impossible (1996)

Tom Cruise kicks off the long-running Mission: Impossible franchise with a high-octane performance as IMF agent Ethan Hunt. Directed Brian De Palma, this action-packed film follows Ethan as he fights to clear his name after being framed for a crime he did not commit. Get ready for thrilling stunts and intricate espionage.

5. The Wolf of Wall Street (2013)

Martin Scorsese’s dark comedy, The Wolf of Wall Street, takes us into the ruthless and excessive world of Wall Street. Leonardo DiCaprio delivers a captivating performance as Jordan Belfort, a morally bankrupt stockbroker whose opulent lifestyle and illegal activities catch the attention of authorities. This film is a wild ride you won’t want to miss.

It’s time to catch these cinematic gems before they vanish from Netflix. So, grab your remote, sit back, and enjoy these unforgettable movies while you still can.