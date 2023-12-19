5 Japanese Cars That Failed to Make an Impression

Despite the reputation for reliability and affordability that Japanese cars have earned, not every model has been a success. While brands like Toyota and Honda dominate the market, there are a few models that failed to make an impression. Here are five Japanese cars that fell short in terms of performance, quality, and popularity.

1. Mazda RX-8

The first-generation Mazda RX-8, produced from 2004 to 2008, had a lackluster 4-cylinder engine and ranked poorly in terms of reliability. Complaints included engine failures, power steering issues, excessive oil consumption, and multiple recalls. It’s safe to say that this model didn’t live up to the Mazda legacy.

2. Mitsubishi Eclipse

While the Mitsubishi Eclipse boasted good gas mileage and decent handling, models produced between 1999 and 2003, as well as in 2007, had a range of problems. The rims and wheels were prone to damage, the tires wore out quickly, and the interior was cheaply made. Drivers also reported difficulties with the automatic transmission, powertrain, and steering.

3. Honda CRX Del Sol

Despite Honda’s overall reputation for quality, the Honda CRX Del Sol, introduced in 1992, was a disappointment. The car suffered from leaking roofs, excessive noise in the cabin, and warped front brake rotors. It fell far short of the well-loved Honda CRX and was ultimately discontinued. Honda has since focused on producing reliable and value-retaining models like the Civic and Accord.

4. Toyota Paseo

The Toyota Paseo, manufactured from 1991 to 1997, failed to capture the attention of car buyers. Despite being built on the Corolla frame, it lacked popularity and quickly faded into obscurity. While not plagued mechanical issues, the Paseo’s lack of market appeal means finding parts for restoration projects can be a challenge.

5. Suzuki Samurai and Suzuki X-90

The 1990s were a challenging time for Suzuki, as both the Samurai and its successor, the X-90, failed to impress. The Samurai had a safety rating of “not acceptable” and was prone to flipping during turns. The X-90, with its odd design and low horsepower, failed to find a clear identity and faded into oblivion as one of the worst Japanese cars ever made.

While these models may not have lived up to expectations, it’s important to note that the Japanese automotive industry has produced many successful and highly regarded vehicles. The lesson here is to do thorough research and choose wisely when considering a Japanese car purchase.