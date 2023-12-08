2024 Interior Trends: Embracing Quirkiness and Boldness

Summary: The world of interiors is set to undergo a major transformation in 2024, with Pinterest unveiling its top trends for the coming year. Minimalist aesthetics are being replaced eye-catching, bold colors and quirky themes. Here are five emerging home trends that will shape interior design in the months to come.

1. Kitschens: Embracing Eccentricity

Say goodbye to sleek and minimalist kitchens. Pinterest predicts a rise in kitschens, where Gen X and Boomers will incorporate thrifted finds, vintage appliances, and vibrant pops of paint. The mantra for 2024 is “more is more,” encouraging an atmosphere of eccentricity and uniqueness in the heart of the home.

2. Western Goth: A Fusion of Vintage and Moody Hues

A new hybrid trend is taking center stage, blending vintage Americana chic with deep, moody hues. Pinterest dubs this trend “Western goth,” featuring dark paint, fringed accents, Western mirrors, and bedding. Prepare to embrace the unexpected with this edgy and atmospheric aesthetic.

3. Hot Metals: Shining Bright with Metallic Finishes

Forget about neutrals; the next year will see a shift towards melty metallics. Aluminium furniture will replace traditional woods, giving spaces a contemporary and shimmering facelift. Mirrors, bookcases, lamps, and side tables will all undergo a metallic makeover, adding a touch of glamour to any room.

4. Be Jelly: Riding the Squishy Aesthetic Wave

Move over mushroom motifs; 2024 will be the year of the jellyfish. Pinterest reveals that Gen Z and Millennials are driving this squishy aesthetic, with searches for jellyfish lamps increasing 95%. Expect jellyfish-inspired decor to grace homes, bringing a whimsical and playful touch to interiors.

5. Aquatecture: Underwater Inspiration

Aquariums are no longer limited to fish enthusiasts. “Aquatic architecture” is touted as a top trend for the coming year. Gen X and Millennials will transform their homes into undersea gardens, embracing small aquarium designs and captivating “turtle terrariums.” With searches for fish tank theme ideas rising over 400%, it’s clear that people are diving into creative aquatic setups.

As we bid farewell to 2023, it’s time to welcome the bold, quirky, and imaginative trends that await in the realm of interior design. Whether you choose to let your kitchen exude eccentricity or immerse your living space in the deep hues of Western goth, 2024 promises to be a year of personal expression and unique style. Embrace the new trends, and let your home become a reflection of your individuality.