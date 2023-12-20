Protect Your WhatsApp Account with These Privacy Features

WhatsApp has evolved from a simple messaging service to a comprehensive social platform with a variety of features. Alongside this transformation, the messaging app has also introduced several privacy features to safeguard its users. Uzma Hussain, WhatsApp’s privacy director, has identified five key features that protect user accounts from potential security threats.

1. Disappearing Messages

One of WhatsApp’s popular privacy features is the ability to set messages and multimedia files to disappear after a specified time. Users can access this feature navigating to the Privacy section in Settings and selecting the Default Message Timer option. From there, users can choose their preferred time frame: 24 hours, 7 days, or 90 days.

2. End-to-End Encryption Backup

While WhatsApp offers end-to-end encryption for private messages default, users need to enable it for backup data. By enabling end-to-end encryption for backups, users ensure that their data remains inaccessible, even to WhatsApp itself. To activate this feature, go to WhatsApp settings, select Chats, and click on the Chat Backup option. From there, choose the End-to-End Encrypted Backup and enable it.

3. Lock Sensitive Chats

To provide an extra layer of security, WhatsApp introduced the Chat Lock feature. This feature allows users to store specific chats in a separate folder, accessible only through the user’s phone unlock method. Users can further protect these chats setting a secret code. To lock a chat, open the chat and select the Lock Chat option clicking on the profile name.

4. Mute Calls from Unknown Numbers

WhatsApp added a convenient feature to automatically mute calls from unknown numbers. By enabling this feature, users can avoid unwanted calls from unfamiliar contacts. To utilize this feature, go to Privacy in Settings, select the Calls option, and enable Silence Unknown Callers.

5. Hide IP Address During WhatsApp Calls

For enhanced privacy and security during calls, WhatsApp allows users to hide their IP addresses. Enabling this feature makes it challenging for others to determine the user’s location. To activate it, open WhatsApp, go to Settings, select the Advanced option in the Privacy section, and enable the Protect IP address in calls option.

With these privacy features, WhatsApp empowers users to protect their personal information and maintain control over their data. By leveraging these tools, users can enjoy a safer and more secure messaging experience on the popular social platform.