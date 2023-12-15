New Article: Celebrities Who Are Secretly One Piece Fans

Summary: One Piece, the popular anime series created Eiichiro Oda, has captured the hearts of millions around the world, including some surprising celebrities. From top musicians to renowned actors, here are a few stars who are secret fans of this epic adventure.

1. Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift, known for her catchy tunes and relatable lyrics, is also a devoted One Piece fan. While the singer keeps her love for the series relatively under wraps, she has dropped subtle references in her music videos and on social media. Swift has even confessed that she often watches episodes during her downtime on tour.

2. Ryan Reynolds

The charismatic Ryan Reynolds is not only a talented actor but also an avid One Piece enthusiast. Although primarily known for his roles in superhero films, Reynolds has expressed his admiration for the Straw Hat crew in interviews. He even joked about wanting to join Monkey D. Luffy on his adventures if given the chance.

3. Emma Watson

Fans of Emma Watson were pleasantly surprised to discover her love for One Piece. The actress, best known for her role as Hermione Granger in the Harry Potter series, has mentioned in interviews that she enjoys watching anime and counts One Piece among her favorites. Watson has even cosplayed as Nami, rocking the character’s signature orange hair and blue attire.

4. Chris Evans

Captain America himself, Chris Evans, is a secret fan of One Piece. Although not known for openly discussing his love for anime, Evans occasionally drops subtle hints on social media, such as sharing fan art of the Straw Hat crew. The actor has even incorporated One Piece references into his everyday life, often wearing T-shirts with the iconic Jolly Roger logo.

5. Ariana Grande

Ariana Grande, the powerhouse pop singer, is another celebrity who has fallen under the spell of One Piece. While Grande is famous for her own music, she has been spotted wearing merchandise featuring the beloved characters. Additionally, she has shared her excitement about upcoming One Piece episodes in interviews, proving she’s a dedicated fan.

In conclusion, One Piece’s popularity knows no bounds, reaching even the highest echelons of Hollywood. These celebrities, along with countless others, have embraced the world of pirates and epic adventures, showcasing the widespread appeal and enduring legacy of Eiichiro Oda’s masterpiece.