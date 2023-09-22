Get Ready to Laugh: Must-Watch Comedy Movies Coming to Paramount+ in September

September is not just back-to-school month, but also a month filled with laughter for Paramount+ subscribers. This streaming service is bringing a fantastic lineup of both classic and new comedy movies for your entertainment. From heartwarming tales to quirky gems, here are five must-watch comedy movies coming to Paramount+ in September 2023.

First up is “Elf” (2003), a Christmas comedy that has become a holiday classic. Will Ferrell’s breakout performance as Buddy the Elf catapulted him to superstardom, and the movie’s one-liners have become part of our holiday lexicon. Its enduring popularity is a testament to its ability to bring joy and laughter year after year.

Next is “The Three Amigos” (1986), a cult classic that has garnered a devoted following over the years. This timeless comedy, starring comedy legends Steve Martin, Chevy Chase, and Martin Short, transcends eras and continues to bring laughter to new generations of viewers.

For those unfamiliar with Rodney Dangerfield’s comedic genius, “Ladybugs” (1992) is a great introduction. While it may not have had the same box office success as other films, it has earned its place as a quirky gem in the world of sports comedies. Rodney’s comedic prowess shines in this film, turning an unconventional premise into comedic gold.

“The Brady Bunch Movie” (1995) takes the beloved Bradys from the ’70s and drops them into the hardcore 1990s. This film successfully captures the spirit of the original show while satirizing it in a way that resonated with audiences. Its witty take on the generation gap between the ’70s and ’90s struck a chord with viewers and solidified its place in pop culture.

Lastly, “Nacho Libre” (2006) showcases Jack Black’s awkward physical humor in a side-splitting tale of lucha libre wrestling. This quirky blend of comedy, wrestling, and heartwarming moments has earned it a dedicated fanbase and left a lasting mark in the comedy genre.

With this fantastic lineup of comedy movies, your September is guaranteed to be filled with non-stop laughter. So, grab some snacks, kick back, and get ready to enjoy these comedy gems on Paramount+. New subscribers can even try it for free for 7 days, so don’t miss out on the laughter!

Sources:

– No URL provided.