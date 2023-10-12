5 Halloween Decor Ideas to Make Your House Spooky

Cheryl King

As Halloween approaches, it’s time to start thinking about how to turn your house into a spooky sanctuary. If you’re in need of some inspiration, we’ve got you covered with these five Halloween decor ideas that will make your home look straight out of a Pinterest board.

Firstly, try incorporating jack-o-lantern planters into your outdoor space. You can upcycle any container painting it with a tub of paint and a brush. Hang these pumpkin planters from your window or display them on a shelf alongside some books. It’s a sustainable and quirky way to give your plants a new home.

Next, ditch the traditional orange and black color scheme and opt for pastel colors to add a touch of elegance. Paint some pumpkins in pastel pink and powder blue and scatter them around your house or place them on your porch. Pair them with matching flowers in a vase for a charming centerpiece on your dinner table.

For a cozy and spooky atmosphere, consider using ambient lighting. Incorporate neon lights on your walls for a modern look, or wrap fairy lights around your home to create a warm and inviting vibe. Don’t be afraid to go overboard with these lights – the more, the better!

Add a touch of humor to your Halloween decorations with witty welcome mats. DIY an old mat and keep the stitching rough for a rustic look. Place pumpkins your door and hide some candies in them for a fun scavenger hunt. This will make trick-or-treating even more exciting for visitors.

Finally, if you prefer a minimalistic look, go for a monochrome color palette and incorporate skull figurines for a touch of horror. Add white flowers for a softer touch and create an eerie yet sophisticated ambiance.

With these five Halloween decor ideas, your house will be transformed into a spooky haven that is sure to impress visitors. Get ready to embrace the spirit of Halloween and make your home look straight out of a Pinterest board!

