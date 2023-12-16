5 Gorgeous Hairstyles Inspired Bollywood Celebrities for Wedding Season

Wedding season is upon us, and if you’re looking to change up your hairstyle for the special occasion, why not take inspiration from Bollywood celebrities? From Katrina Kaif’s sleek and straight look to Alia Bhatt’s casually elegant waves, these hairstyles are sure to make you stand out on your big day. Here are 5 stunning hairstyles inspired Bollywood celebrities’ wedding looks.

1. The Stunning Straight & Sleek Look

Channel your inner Katrina Kaif with this sleek and straight hairstyle. After washing your hair, apply a styling cream and blow dry it smooth. Section your hair and use a straightener to achieve straight locks. Finish with a holding styling product to keep the style in place.

2. The Enchanting Soft Updo

Get the elegant and romantic look of Priyanka Chopra Jonas with a soft updo. Blow dry your hair and create curls with a round brush. Pin up the curls to set them, then tie your hair into a low-side ponytail. Twist and secure sections of the ponytail to create a beautiful updo. Add flowers for a traditional touch.

3. The Lovely Low Bun

For a traditional look like Deepika Padukone, opt for a sleek middle-parted low bun. Smooth down any frizz and secure your hair into a low ponytail. Twist the ponytail into a bun and fix it into place with hair pins. Add jasmine flowers or a hairband for a touch of elegance.

4. The Casually Elegant Waves

Embrace a minimalistic and elegant look like Alia Bhatt with subtle waves. Blow dry your hair and section it. Use a curling barrel to create inward and outward curls. Brush through your curls for a softer look. Finish with a setting spray to hold the waves in place.

5. The Mesmerizing Mermaid Waves

Take inspiration from Athiya Shetty’s dreamy Haldi ceremony look with mermaid waves. Apply a styling product to towel-dried hair and use a detangling comb. Use a curling iron to create beautiful waves. Add jasmine flowers for an extra touch of charm.

These Bollywood-inspired hairstyles are perfect for any wedding occasion. Whether you want a sleek and sophisticated look or soft and romantic waves, these hairstyles will make you feel like a celebrity on your special day. So, go ahead and try out these stunning hairstyles and turn heads at your next wedding event.