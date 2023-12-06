Netflix’s Festive Shows to Get You in the Holiday Spirit

Looking for some holiday cheer? Look no further than Netflix, where a plethora of festive shows await you. From heartwarming rom-coms to baking competitions, Netflix has something for everyone to enjoy this holiday season.

One of the standout shows is “Dash & Lily,” a young adult romance set in New York City during Christmastime. Dash and Lily, two teenagers with opposing views on the holiday, are connected through a notebook and embark on a series of dares that lead them all over the city. It’s a charming series that captures the magic of young love and the spirit of Christmas.

If baking is your passion, then “The Great British Baking Show: Holidays” is the perfect show for you. This spinoff of the beloved baking competition brings together past contestants to compete in festive challenges. It’s the ultimate treat for foodies and baking enthusiasts, and the upcoming sixth season is sure to delight fans even more.

For those in the mood for a Norwegian series, “Home for Christmas” follows the story of Johanne, a single woman desperately searching for a boyfriend to bring home for Christmas. The show tackles societal pressures and the quest for love during the holiday season. Johanne’s journey is relatable and heartwarming, reminding us that sometimes love can be found where we least expect it.

If you prefer a light-hearted sitcom, “Merry Happy Whatever” delivers the laughs and holiday chaos. Dennis Quaid plays a father who struggles to handle the stress of Christmas, especially when his daughter brings home a new boyfriend and asks for his blessing to get married. It’s a humorous and heartwarming portrayal of family dynamics during the holiday season.

And if you’re in the mood for some animated fun, “The Bad Guys: A Very Bad Holiday” is a must-watch. Based on the popular children’s book, this TV special follows a group of notorious criminals as they attempt a heist on Christmas morning. However, their plans take an unexpected turn when they end up saving the holiday instead.

With an array of festive shows to choose from, Netflix is the ultimate destination for holiday entertainment. So grab a cup of hot cocoa, cozy up on the couch, and let these shows transport you into the magical world of Christmas.