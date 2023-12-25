Explore These Movies on Netflix to Enjoy Post-Christmas

The holiday season is finally here, which means it’s time to unwind and enjoy some well-deserved time off. And what better way to relax than sitting down and watching movies on Netflix? With a wide selection of films to choose from, there’s something for everyone. Whether you’re looking for a heartwarming romance or an exciting adventure, Netflix has you covered.

If you’re in the mood for a musical that captures the essence of chasing your dreams, then “La La Land” is a must-watch. Starring Emma Stone and Ryan Gosling, this Oscar-winning film tells the story of Mia, a struggling actress, and Sebastian, a jazz musician. As they navigate the challenges of life and love, they must decide between their relationship and pursuing greatness.

For a romantic comedy set during the countdown to New Year’s Eve, check out “Midnight at the Magnolia.” Childhood friends Maggie and Jack host a radio show and must pretend to be a couple to secure a big opportunity. As their fake relationship becomes more complicated, they have to reevaluate their friendship.

If you’re interested in a biopic, “Maestro” is a new arrival on Netflix that shouldn’t be missed. Directed Bradley Cooper, the film explores the complicated relationship between composer Leonard Bernstein and his wife Felicia over the course of 30 years. Cooper proves his talent as a director, showcasing a clear vision for the story.

Looking for something more suspenseful? “Leave the World Behind” is a captivating film based on Rumaan Alam’s novel. Starring Julia Roberts and Ethan Hawke, the movie follows a married couple on vacation who encounter unexpected strangers. As the story unfolds, you’ll be taken on a thrilling and unpredictable journey.

And if you’re in the mood for a lighthearted romantic comedy, “Holidate” is a great choice. Starring Emma Roberts and Luke Bracey, the film tells the story of Sloane and Jackson, two single friends who decide to be each other’s plus-one for all the major holidays. But as feelings start to develop, their arrangement becomes more complicated.

So, whether you’re looking for music, romance, drama, or comedy, Netflix offers a variety of movies to enjoy after Christmas. Sit back, relax, and let the holiday spirit continue with these captivating films.